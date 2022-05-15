ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

USFL Week 5: Pittsburgh Maulers-Houston Gamblers top plays

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 5 of the USFL season wraps up on Sunday with a pair of last-place teams doing battle. The Pittsburgh Maulers (0-4) are seeking their first win of the season as they face the Houston Gamblers (1-3) on Sunday afternoon in Birmingham. Here are the top plays from the...

www.foxsports.com

pittsburghsportsnow.com

After In-Person Evaluation, Pitt Offers Sophomore Quarterback Ryan Puglisi

With the commitment from 2023 four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey, Pitt is looking a class ahead and working on developing a relationship with and recruiting a signal-caller for the class of 2024. As Pittsburgh Sports Now has been reporting on, the Pitt staff led by Frank Cignetti Jr. and Jonathan DiBiaso...
PITTSBURGH, PA
smokingmusket.com

THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Bob Huggins continues 2022 transfer portal domination

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. After struggling to adjust to the college basketball transfer portal last year, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has shown that he can adapt this spring. Huggins has added multiple power-five transfers to his roster, including the return of Emmitt Matthews and the newest edition of Tre Mitchell from Texas. While some want to criticize Huggy Bear and his staff, they have shown that they can attract some of the biggest names in the transfer portal. Hopefully the new additions on the roster help the Mountaineers return to their winning ways next season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
bluegoldnews.com

Stevenson Brings Experience, Leadership To WVU

In four seasons playing college basketball, Erik Stevenson has had plenty of individual success, scoring a total of 1,187 points. The one thing he hasn’t experienced, though, is the NCAA Tournament. He hopes that changes this coming year at West Virginia, which has advanced to the Big Dance in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Homegrown Star Could Return to Star for the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – When West Virginia offered a scholarship to Austin Ball, he described it as a “dream come true.”. Ball, a Man, West Virginia native, grew up a fan of the Mountaineers and will now have the opportunity to make his dreams of playing for his home state in the WVU Coliseum a reality.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Plitzuweit announces signing of Nichols

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Danni Nichols to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. A 5-foot-10 guard from Columbia, Missouri, Nichols comes to West Virginia as a graduate transfer from Western Illinois. In four seasons with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Tribune-Review

High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 17, 2022

Seneca Valley (13-7) at Hempfield (8-12) at Plum, 5 p.m. Mt. Lebanon (13-7) vs. Seneca Valley/Hempfield winner, TBA; Norwin (10-8) vs. Central Catholic (10-9), TBA; North Allegheny (14-5) vs. Upper St. Clair (10-8), TBA; Pine-Richland (11-9) vs. Butler (13-5), TBA. Class 5A. Tuesday’s results. First round. Peters Township 7,...
WTRF- 7News

Madonna Claims First Sectional Title in 10 Years

Cameron, W, Va. (WTRF) – Cameron took an early 4-0 lead in the third inning after an RBI double by Hartley and it looked like it was in good position to avoid a second straight loss against the Dons. Grinskovich helped the Dons in a huge rally in the sixth inning. A run scored after […]
CAMERON, WV
WTAP

Grant Barnhart signs with West Liberty University to play basketball

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - St. Marys High School senior Grant Barnhart has made his decision to play basketball for the West Liberty University Hilltoppers. Grant was joined at his signing ceremony on Monday by friends and teammates, including family and his father and coach Mark Barnhart. Grant says that...
SAINT MARYS, WV
WTRF- 7News

Looking for a steak fry that goes to a good cause?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s the time of year for steak frys! Coming up this weekend there’s one at Sonneborn Shelter. It benefits an organization called “Open Field; a program that improves children’s lives through sport. Open Field’s efforts span from Pittsburgh to Cameroon but it all started in the Friendly City. Wheeling is the home […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

International Roadcheck takes place on I-68 outside of Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The International Roadcheck kicks off today. It’s an effort to help keep drivers safe. Tuesday marked the first day of the international road check. The U.S. Canada and Mexico all participate in setting up checkpoints like one on I-68 outside Morgantown to inspect vehicles. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

3 charged with hunting turkey over bait in West Virginia

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Three individuals were charged with hunting turkey over bait in the Northern Panhandle. According to a Facebook post, Natural Resources Police Officers conducted two separate busts in Brooke County, West Virginia on opening morning. The investigations led to suspects found hunting in blinds using corn to draw in turkey, which […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
thefabricator.com

Veloxint moves to West Virginia

Veloxint, a manufacturer of nanocrystalline metal alloys, is moving to Touchstone Research Laboratory Ltd. in Triadelphia, W.Va. The company expects to create 200 to 300 new jobs for research engineers, laboratory technicians, metallurgists, and machinists over the next four years at the new location. The move will allow Veloxint to...
TRIADELPHIA, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rain moving in Monday morning

PITTSBURGH — Very warm this evening with a stray shower or storm later this evening. Rain will move in Monday morning a few storms are possible in spots, especially in our eastern counties. A few stronger storms could produce heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds, and hail. Expect some clearing in the afternoon and it will not be as warm, highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s There will be another chance for a shower or storm around dinnertime.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Indian Creek buildings to be demolished; repurposed for campus needs

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Indian Creek students are all moved into their new building.The old buildings will be gaining a new purpose on the Wintersville Campus. The Buchanan Building that housed Wintersville Elementary and the former Indian Creek High School are being demolished. The old elementary building will be an expanded version of the detention pond […]
WINTERSVILLE, OH

