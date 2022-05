Luka Doncic, over the weekend, eviscerated the NBA's best team -- and he did it with a smile. Time and again, he read the Phoenix Suns' defense from the top of the floor, waited for it to commit itself to a course of action, then leveraged that strategy against it. To the Dallas Mavericks and their fans, Doncic is a savior. To the league, he's a global ambassador. But to those charged with beating him in a seven-game series, he's an enormous, 6-foot-7 problem.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO