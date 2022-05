Effective: 2022-05-18 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Creek; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Kay; Kingfisher; Lincoln; Logan; Major; Noble; Osage; Pawnee; Payne; Tulsa; Washington; Woods; Woodward SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 242 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OK . OKLAHOMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALFALFA BLAINE CREEK DEWEY ELLIS GARFIELD GRANT HARPER KAY KINGFISHER LINCOLN LOGAN MAJOR NOBLE OSAGE PAWNEE PAYNE TULSA WASHINGTON WOODS WOODWARD

