MOUNT VERNON – Two men were shot Sunday night in Mount Vernon. Police are investigating the 9 p.m. incident that sent the victims to the hospital. Police responded to the area of South Second Avenue and East Third Street after receiving reports of shots fired. The first arriving officers located a victim, now identified as Mount Vernon resident Antwaine Williams, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper leg. Williams was triaged and transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

MOUNT VERNON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO