Lots to do this weekend. First up: “Battle of the Wings.” Head to Inner Harbor to weigh in on the best wings of the area. Then, catch a show. There’s an opera production, a pop-roots sibling duo and a string quartet performance of music through the ages. There’s also a ’70s disco dance at the Oncenter this weekend, and all the proceeds go to charity. SUNY Cortland will host its annual free Blackbird Film Festival with short films from all over the country, and medium Theresa Caputo will perform at Landmark Theatre on Friday. There are two casual drawing meet-ups this weekend, plant sales and a high school chess championship.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO