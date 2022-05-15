ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See All the Stars on 2022 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

By Ashley Joy Parker
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest names in music served up some seriously fierce red carpet fashions at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which are set to air live from the MGM Garden Area in Las Vegas on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC...

HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Stormi Webster, 4, Wears Cute Dress To BBMAs With Kylie Jenner To Support Dad Travis

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards served as a family date night for Travis Scott, 31, Kylie Jenner, 24, and daughter Stormi, 4! The eldest daughter of the beauty mogul and rapper looked like she was having a blast as she walked the red carpet alongside her parents at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. She wore a one-sleeved white mini dress by Rick Owens with matching white combat boots. Her hair was neatly pulled back into a bun.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At BBMAs

Megan Fox was a beacon of light at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The gorgeous actress walked alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a super low-plunging neckline. She accessorized with long black gloves, clear pumps and one ring by Loree Rodkin. Both gloves featured a beaded flower stem and leaves growing up their sleeves with the actual flower portion jutting off the gloves and covering her shoulders. The Transformers star’s hair was straight, and she rocked fringed bangs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

How, When To Watch ‘CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd’ Tribute Special

In a special television event, country music will come together. CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd is going to air tonight, May 3. CMT will host the special memorial event as things get started at 9:00 p.m. EST. It is a quick turnaround after the news that the country legend had died at 76. There are going to be special airings during the Music Video Hours as well.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

The Red-Carpet Reinvention Of Megan Fox Continues In David Koma

Megan Fox’s style transformation has been nothing short of epic. In recent months, the actor has been spotted in several looks that have solidified her spot as a bonafide fashion plate. Earlier this spring, the actor, who became a household name after starring in Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise, wore an alluring KNWLS off-duty outfit that immediately piqued our interest. She’s capable of shutting down the red carpet, too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chaney Jones Gets Kanye West's Name Tattooed

Kanye West and Chaney Jones sparked dating rumors back in February after being spotted together numerous times. Since then, the couple has gotten pretty cozy. They've been seen on several dates, went on a baecation to Japan, and the Donda artist even bought her a $275,000 Birkin bag. It's safe...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
MIAMI, FL
