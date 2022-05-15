ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Tops providing free shuttle service to other area stores

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcSH6_0ff84KVz00

Tops says while its Jefferson Avenue store is closed as police investigate Saturday's mass shooting, it will provide a free shuttle every day to its store on Elmwood Avenue.

Beginning Monday, the shuttle will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It will pick people up from the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street.

A Tops spokesperson says the store is working with Buffalo Common Council member Ulysees Wingo to provide free food and supplies for people impacted by the Jefferson Avenue store closure at the Resource Council of WNY at 347 East Ferry St.

Comments / 1

Related
13 WHAM

Buffalo shooting site more than a grocery store

Buffalo, N.Y. — Many people in the Buffalo neighborhood around the Tops grocery store walk up and down the street - not because they want to, but because it's their main form of transportation. And with the store being closed for three days now since it's part of an...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This is The Worst Stretch of Southwestern Blvd.

Growing up in the northtowns, it was common for me to spend so much time around Niagara Falls Blvd. I grew up near E. Robinson Rd. near Sweet Home and Niagara Falls Blvd., and I can't even guess the amount of hours and days I spent in the first 20 years of my life stuck in traffic between E. Robinson and Sheridan Dr. on Niagara Falls Blvd.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man allegedly makes terroristic threat at Elmwood Avenue grocery store

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arraigned Wednesday morning, a day after allegedly making a terroristic threat at an Elmwood Avenue grocery store. Andrew J. Marsh, 33, has been charged with one felony county of making a terroristic threat and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He faces seven years in prison, if convicted on all charges.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Food & Drinks
Buffalo, NY
Business
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Service#Buffalo Common Council
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Buffalo supermarket worker kicked gunman out of store night before shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tops employee says the man who fatally shot 10 people at the Buffalo supermarket was kicked out of the store the day before the shooting. Shonnell Harris Teague is the operations manager for the store. She says two customers complained about the 18-year-old Payton Gendron Friday night after he was asking for money.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Bus Fare Now Suspended in Wake of Shooting in Buffalo

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced this afternoon that bus fare collection will be suspended on four routes, in the wake of this weekend's tragic shooting. In response to Saturday's tragic shooting in Buffalo, the NFTA (Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority) will be suspending bus fares on four routes that serve those who frequented the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue, where the shooting took place.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
spectrumlocalnews.com

Southern Tier shop where Buffalo shooting suspect purchased gun is closed

It was a somber day at Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, where the alleged perpetrator of a mass shooting in Buffalo attended just one year ago, while new information emerged about one of the guns used in Saturday’s attack. Following a two-hour delay, students returned to the hallways...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Underrated Beef on Weck Spots In Buffalo

It's one of Buffalo's iconic dishes -- the beef on weck. Outside of our wings, it's the dish that is most associated with Buffalo and Western New York; although Buffalo-style pizza is in the running as well. Beef on weck is one of the gold standards for restaurants in Western...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy