LSU dropped from No. 16 to No. 37 in the RPI rankings following its series loss to Ole Miss, falling to a 14-13 conference record. The Rebels, which entered the series at No. 48 are now one spot from LSU at No. 38 after the three-game sweep, eliminating the Tigers' chance at hosting a regional. The Tigers are now fourth in the SEC West, trailing Arkansas, Texas A&M and Auburn.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO