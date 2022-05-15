Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alachua; Columbia; Gilchrist The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Gilchrist County in northern Florida West central Alachua County in northern Florida Southwestern Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort White, or near Ichetucknee Spring, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include High Springs and Fort White. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO