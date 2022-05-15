ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-15 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alachua; Columbia; Gilchrist The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Gilchrist County in northern Florida West central Alachua County in northern Florida Southwestern Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort White, or near Ichetucknee Spring, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include High Springs and Fort White. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

