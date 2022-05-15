Melvin Ingram signs with Miami Dolphins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another former Kansas City Chief will be heading to Miami.

Former Chiefs defensive end Melvin Ingram has signed with the Miami Dolphins and will join former Chief Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill.

Melvin Ingram joined the Chiefs in the middle of last season after being traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing nine games with the team.

He notched 15 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble while on the Chiefs.

He provided a boost for a Chiefs pass-rush that was struggling.

The Chiefs placed an unrestricted free-agent tender on Ingram just a few weeks ago, offering him a one-year contract worth $4.4 million.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.