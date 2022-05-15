ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Melvin Ingram signs with Miami Dolphins

By Jared Bush
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39YaKk_0ff83NGn00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another former Kansas City Chief will be heading to Miami.

Former Chiefs defensive end Melvin Ingram has signed with the Miami Dolphins and will join former Chief Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill.

Melvin Ingram joined the Chiefs in the middle of last season after being traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing nine games with the team.

He notched 15 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble while on the Chiefs.

He provided a boost for a Chiefs pass-rush that was struggling.

The Chiefs placed an unrestricted free-agent tender on Ingram just a few weeks ago, offering him a one-year contract worth $4.4 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

