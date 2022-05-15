REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here.

WRAPUP 4-NATO expects Turkey not to hold up Finland, Sweden membership

BERLIN/STOCKHOLM, May 15 (Reuters) - NATO and the United States said on Sunday they were confident Turkey would not hold up membership of Finland and Sweden in the Western military alliance, as the two Nordic states took firm steps to join in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Palestinian militant dies of wounds, days after clashes with Israeli troops

JERUSALEM, May 15 (Reuters) - A Palestinian gunmen, brother of a prominent militant in the occupied West Bank, died in an Israeli hospital on Sunday, two days after being wounded in clashes with Israeli forces.

NY suspect in racist shooting was detained for mental health check last year

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 15 (Reuters) - A white teenager who fatally shot 10 people in a racist attack at a New York grocery store in a Black neighborhood had been taken into custody and given a mental health evaluation a year ago, but was released after roughly a day, authorities said on Sunday.

Biden balances anti-crime and reform agendas in message to police

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday that police officers must deliver both effective crime deterrence and equal justice in a message that balanced two fraught political priorities as his law-enforcement reforms have stalled.

EXCLUSIVE-Gaming gear provider Turtle Beach nears board deal with Donerail -sources

May 15 (Reuters) - Donerail Group is close to reaching a settlement with Turtle Beach Corp that will give the activist investment firm representatives on the U.S. gaming gear company’s board of directors, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Detroit Three automakers reinstate mask mandate at some Michigan facilities

May 15 (Reuters) - General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV said on Sunday they are reinstating a requirement that employees wear masks in southeastern Michigan where there are high levels of COVID-19.

Box Office: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Rules Again as ‘Firestarter’ Flames Out

LOS ANGELES, May 15 (Variety.com) - “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is again the No. 1 movie at the domestic box office.

‘Stefania Express’: Ukraine cheers war-time Eurovision victory

KYIV, May 15 (Reuters) - Proud Ukrainians revelled in their Eurovision Song Contest victory on Sunday, renaming a train route in its honour as they hoped for victory in their grinding war with Russia.

Tennis-Djokovic wins Italian Open to claim first title in over six months

ROME, May 15 (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic claimed his first title in over six months after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0 7-6(5) to win the Italian Open on Sunday.

Tennis-Swiatek retains Italian Open title with 28th straight win

May 15 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek retained her Italian Open title after overwhelming Ons Jabeur 6-2 6-2 in Rome on Sunday, clinching her fifth consecutive WTA crown and winning her 28th match in a row.

AWARDS-BILLBOARD/ (PIX) (TV) Billboard Music Awards Music’s hottest celebs hit the annual Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. 15 May 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

INDIA-WEATHER/HEATWAVE-WORKER (TV) Day in the life of Indian construction worker, working outdoors during extreme heat Day in the life of a construction worker in India who has to work outdoors amid high temperature, as much of South Asia faces a heatwave. 16 May CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PEOPLE-DEPP/ (PIX) (TV) Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard continues Johnny Depp defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard continues in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp claims Heard wrongly accused him of domestic abuse in Washington Post op-ed. 16 May USA-CRIME/SUSSMANN Clinton campaign lawyer faces trial in test for U.S. Special Counsel Durham A jury trial kicks off for Michael Sussmann, a former lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s campaign accused of lying to the FBI during a meeting where he presented since-discredited evidence of Donald Trump’s ties to a Russian bank. This is the first trial in a case brought by U.S. Special Counsel John Durham. 16 May 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT CENTRALAFRICA-JUSTICE/TRIAL (PIX) Central African Republic Special Criminal Court resumes hearing first war crimes case A Special Criminal Court set up to try serious war crimes committed in the Central African Republic since 2003 will resume hearing its first case. The trial has been postponed twice since it was slated to start on April 19. 16 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-TRADE/EU (PIX) (TV) Top EU-U.S. officials convene for trade and technology cooperation summit Top EU officials - Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis - meet with U.S. counterparts Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Trade Representative Katherine Tai in the Paris suburb of Saclay, in a trade and technology council to discuss future rules for technologies such as artificial intelligence. 16 May GI SURAMERICANA-COLOMBIA/ Colombia’s Grupo SURA executive on public acquisition offers, outlook Ricardo Jaramillo, financial vice-president of Colombian investment holding company Grupo SURA, will speak to Reuters about a series of public acquisition offers which have made magnate Jaime Gilinski the company’s largest shareholder and the outlook for the holding. 16 May COLOMBIA-GDP/ Colombia to release first quarter GDP growth figures Colombia’s government will release gross domestic product growth figures for the first quarter. 16 May USA-NATURAL GAS/INFLATION Rising LNG exports, tight natural gas supply squeezes consumers and industrials Natural gas prices in the United States peaked at historic levels in April as global inventories have been critically tight. The surging costs coincides with a high inflationary environment that has reverberated across the industrials and the broader economy. 16 May 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT NIGERIA-INFLATION/ Nigeria statistics office expected to release latest inflation data Nigeria’s statistics office is expected to release latest inflation data. Analysts expect inflation to rise for the third straight month as price pressures build. 16 May 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT EGYPT-ECONOMY/ (PIX) Egypt faces sharp rise in costs to finance proposed $30 bln deficit Higher interest rates, a weak currency and investor wariness of emerging markets suggest Egypt could pay steeply to finance a projected $30 billion budget deficit for the financial year starting in July. 16 May 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT USA-FED/DIVERSITY (PIX, GRAPHICS) (PIX) Powell’s Fed getting more diverse, but big gaps remain By September, eight of the 18 Federal Reserve officials who determine monetary policy for the world’s biggest economy will be women and five will be people of color - both records - with more opportunities to diversify further in the months ahead. Still, large gaps remain. 16 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-BIDEN/INFLATION Biden team sees few inflation options before November midterms The Biden administration is increasingly aware that it has little control over short-term inflation, officials and allies say, and is looking for ways to offset the political risk from price hikes in the months leading up to the midterms. 16 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT UKRAINE-CRISIS/AGRICULTURE (TV) US, Polish, Ukrainian agriculture ministers meet in Warsaw Polish Deputy Prime Minister Henryk Kowalczyk meets US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Minister of Agricultural Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solski and European commissioner for agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski. 16 May 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT USA-FED/WILLIAMS New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams participates in Mortgage Bankers Association discussion Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in in moderated discussion before the Mortgage Bankers Association Secondary and Capital Markets Conference and Expo, in New York. 16 May 08:55 ET / 12:55 GMT USA-TRADE/EU-NEWSER (TV) Top EU-U.S. officials hold news conference after trade and technology talks News conference after trade and technology summit between top EU officials - Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis - and U.S. counterparts Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Trade Representative Katherine Tai in the Paris suburb of Saclay. 16 May 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

US-POLAND/YELLEN (TV) U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to travel to Poland U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Warsaw ahead of a G7 finance ministers’ meeting that she will attend in Germany. 16 May EMIRATES-USA/ US VP Harris visits UAE to offer condolences on president’s death Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken visit Abu Dhabi to pay respects following the death of the UAE president. 16 May USA-ELECTION/PENNSYLVANIA Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman stroke shakes final days of campaign Pennsylvania’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, one President Joe Biden’s party’s best hopes of adding to its razor-thin majority, was shaken on Monday, the day after leading contender Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman said that he had suffered a stroke but was “feeling much better.” 16 May USA-GREECE/ (PIX) (TV) Biden welcomes Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece at White House. 16 May UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-FINLAND (TV) Finland’s parliament to debate NATO membership Finland’s parliament to debate NATO membership after the country’s President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Finland must apply to join the NATO military alliance “without delay”. 16 May 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOMALIA-POLITICS/ Somalis react to the election of a new president Somali citizens and diplomats react to the election of a new president by lawmakers. The Horn of Africa nation is suffering from the worst drought in 40 years, increasing violence from an Islamist insurgency, and rising food prices further squeezing the poor in a nation where millions already depend on food aid. 16 May 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/VOTERS (PIX) cing raft of Trump-inspired new voter limits, Democrats gird for legal battles When a Forsyth County, Georgia, man last week challenged the eligibility of 13,000 voters, a power that a new state law gives individual citizens, it set Democrats and voting-rights activists scrambling, calling in a high-powered law firm to protest. County election officials rejected his request, but party organizers expect to be doing more of this kind of quick mobilization as the Nov. 8 midterm elections approach, fearing Republicans will tap provisions in the state’s 2021 election law to try to suppress the vote. 16 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/RACES FACTBOX-Five U.S. midterm primaries to watch May 17 in Pennsylvania, North Carolina Voters in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho, Kentucky and hold nominating primaries on Tuesday where voters will pick their parties’ candidates for the U.S. Congress and other offices, helping to shape the field for the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Here are five contests to watch. 16 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT