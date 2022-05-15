Shin Kamen Rider Releases First Synopsis and Poster
By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
3 days ago
Shin Kamen Rider, the next major entry in Hideaki Anno's growing Shin universe, has debuted its first real poster alongside the first synopsis for the upcoming movie! Toei is now in the midst of celebrating the 50th Anniversary of their massively popular and long running Kamen Rider Tokusatsu franchise, and is...
The Seven Deadly Sins has kept a low profile as of late, but to the surprise of no one, the franchise isn't ready to die out. If you hadn't heard, reports from Japan recently confirmed the anime will carry on with a sequel adapting Four Knights of the Apocalypse. And now, the show's first official poster has gone live!
One hilarious Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay has somehow recreated one of Tanjiro Kamado's most memorable faces in a great way! Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series is now one of the most successful Shonen Jump franchises of all time despite the manga itself ending its run a couple of years ago. Fans were immediately drawn to the core concept of watching Tanjiro fighting some terrifying monsters at the cost of his own physical and mental well being. But at the same time, there was plenty of room for goofier and more humorous moments throughout the series as well.
Rent-A-Girlfriend will be officially returning for its second season this Summer, and it has now confirmed its release date with a new trailer and poster highlighting Chizuru Mizuhara! 2020 was one of the weakest years for anime in many ways due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but even with those issues there were still some major new standout releases in the Summer 2020 anime schedule. One of these was the anime adaptation debut for Reiji Miyajima's original Weekly Shonen Magazine manga series, and now the series will soon be returning for a second wave of new episodes.
One sinister Bleach cosplay has shown off the many faces and looks Sousuke Aizen takes on over the course of the original run of the series! Tite Kubo's original manga franchise is making a huge comeback this year as it celebrates the 20th Anniversary of launching in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This has resulted in some brand new material for the manga, but perhaps more excitingly, more new material from the anime. Fans have been holding out for more anime for quite a while since the manga's final arc features some of the biggest moments from some surprise characters like this huge villain.
Fullmetal Alchemist is often times, by many anime fans, referred to as one of the greatest anime franchises ever created, with the story of the Elric Brothers navigating their way through the ruthless world of alchemy. Now, with the franchise set to release two live-action adaptations this summer, Fullmetal Alchemist is releasing a number of soundtracks for fans around the globe, taking fans through both the two anime series and the movies that helped tell the story of Edward and Alphonse.
Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
As the summer draws nearer, all eyes are on San Diego Comic-Con and the event's big Eisner Awards celebration. The event promises to go big this year following its recent COVID-19 troubles, and of course, comic professionals have been on edge over the ceremony's nominees. The nomination list went live earlier today, and to the surprise of no one, some of manga's top creators made the cut for the Eisner Awards 2022.
After showcasing some major surprise experimental anime shorts in the last couple of years to help celebrate the release of the fourth and fifth season, Adult Swim has announced that Rick and Morty will now be getting its own full anime series complete with English subtitles! The Rick and Morty franchise has been diving more and more into anime with not only major references making it into the animated series itself, but Adult Swim had worked with prominent anime directors and creators for a series of shorts that imagined what a full Rick and Morty anime series would look like. Now we're actually going to get one.
Detective Conan, also known as Case Closed, came back with episode 1043, shifting back to Conan's cases. The shonen anime is now fully back on track, at least for the following few weeks. Here's everything you need to know about Detective Conan Case Closed Episode 1044 including its release date and time.
One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
Mother's Day might have passed, but the holiday lives on for cosplayers who are finishing up their summer looks this year. For some, they've leaned into anime all-stars like Inko Midoriya or Gine to celebrate the holiday, but others are paying tribute to more unsavory mamas on the air. So of course, it was just a matter of time before one cosplayer decided to give Demon Slayer and one of its worst moms a cosplay redo.
Top Gun: Maverick is slated to hit theaters this month, and of course, fans around the world are eager to see Tom Cruise slip back into the series. After all, it has been decades since the original movie went live, and Top Gun's legacy can be found in some truly odd places. Even the anime industry has embraced the high-octane film, and now, Top Gun has gotten its own anime crossover ahead of its release.
Good science fiction can evoke a sense of wonder in an audience like no other genre, and that is clearly what Amazon’s new series Night Sky is aiming to do. Night Sky, however, is also trying to balance that with something more down-to-earth and realistic. Its writer Holden Miller has described the show as “sort of experiencing something incredibly momentous, but from a place that feels like it's your own bedroom.” With acting greats Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons in the lead roles, Night Sky looks like it could be a gorgeous summer sci-fi series for everyone who looks up to the night sky and ponders the universe and their place in it.
Fire Force put the heat on fans after season two ended, but netizens endured the burn as they awaited news on season three. At last, confirmation came this month that Fire Force would carry on, and social media was quick to celebrate the announcement. And now, series creator Atsushi Ohkubo is ready to hype the anime's comeback with his own poster.
My Hero Academia has finally revealed a release date for the Blu-ray and DVD release of the newest World Heroes' Mission movie! The anime franchise had one heck of a year last year as not only was the fifth season of the series in full swing, but the franchise had launched its third feature film throughout theaters around the world. This new movie challenged Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes with a world spanning new mission taking on a deadly team of terrorists together with other major heroes from other countries around the world. But many fans have been waiting for their chance to see it themselves.
My Hero Academia has fully unleashed Shoto Todoroki's new ultimate move, and the newest chapter has revealed some of the secrets to how this new technique came to be! The Final Act of the series is now in the midst of a heated final battle between Shoto and Dabi as the two fiery fighters air out all of their respective trauma over the course of their shared family life so far. Leading into this fans had been clued to Shoto's own struggle to quickly make up for the width of power between the two of them by using his own unique power to fill the gap.
Godzilla Vs. Kong didn't just confirm that a sequel is on the way, but that the director of the initial battle between the king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse, Adam Wingard, would be returning alongside a new leading man in Dan Stevens of Legion and Eurovision fame. While the next movie that will, presumably, see Godzilla and Kong clash has yet to reveal when it will be hitting theaters, fans can't contain their excitement that the MonsterVerse is planning to bring back some of its heavy hitters.
The time has come for Comic-Con to announce its nominees for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards 2022. One of the biggest nights in the comic book industry takes place at this year's San Diego Comic-Con when the winners will be unveiled. 32 categories in total will be awarded, covering the content published between January 1-December 31, 2021. DC Comics and Image Comics received the most nominations: DC with 15 (plus seven shared) and Image with 14 (plus four shared). DC's Nightwing leads the pack with five nominations – Best Continuing Series, Best Single Issue, Best Lettering (Wes Abbott), and both Best Penciller/Inker and Cover Artist for Bruno Redondo – followed by Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons with four nominations – Best Single Issue, Best Writer (Kelly Sue DeConnick), Best Penciller/Inker (Phil Jimenez), and Best Lettering (Clayton Cowles).
Adult Swim is ready to bring in more anime to its schedule, and luckily, one of the medium's best directors is game to help the program out. Earlier today, Warner Bros. Discovery held an upfront where it shared its big plans for the coming year. It was there Adult Swim and Toonami confirmed their next original anime, and it will be helmed by the director of Jujutsu Kaisen.
