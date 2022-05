They took a chance on each other: The teenage power forward from New Jersey on the start-up league. The start-up league on the young player with immense talent. Dominick Barlow received on-the-job training — and a six-figure salary — to skip college and join Overtime Elite, a new basketball league created to give high school players another path to the pros. He learned about nutrition, social-media skills and financial literacy as he immersed himself in hoops.

