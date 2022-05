Famous actress and singer, Abi Phillips has announced bad news. Namely, she has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Abi Philipps sent a message to her fans via Instagram. "So, I took these pictures before my scans and after my biopsy having a good old laugh about how ridiculously dressed up I looked in the hospital before a gig, not expecting for one moment to get the news that I did two weeks later."

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO