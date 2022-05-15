Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ gains

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Thursday, tracking the overnight plunge in Wall Street, as nagging doubts about inflation and the prospects of tighter monetary policies reignited worries over global economic slowdown. ** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI was down 38.65 points, or 1.47%, at 2,587.33, as of 0120 GMT, after falling as much as 2.19% in early trade. ** Stubborn inflation, the Ukraine conflict, prolonged supply chain snarls, pandemic-related lockdowns in China and monetary policy tightening by central banks have weighed on financial markets recently, stoking concerns about a global economic slowdown. ** Concerns heightened over economic recession due to inflationary pressures, but stocks recovered some early losses with bargain-hunting on valuation merits, said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Kim Sae-hun. ** Wall Street plunged overnight, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average marking the worst day since June 2020. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.17% and peer SK Hynix dropped 2.20% while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.85%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 46.3 billion won ($36.37 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** Of the total traded issues of 922, only 72 shares rose. ** The won was quoted at 1,273.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.55% lower than its previous close at 1,266.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,273.1 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,273.0. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 105.29. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.8 basis points to 3.044%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 3.299%. ($1 = 1,273.1300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
