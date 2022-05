Effective: 2022-05-16 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Clinton; Columbia; Dutchess; Essex; Franklin; Fulton; Greene; Hamilton; Herkimer; Montgomery; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady; Schoharie; St. Lawrence; Ulster; Warren; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 227 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA DUTCHESS ESSEX FRANKLIN FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER MONTGOMERY RENSSELAER SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE ST. LAWRENCE ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON

