Animals

In Pictures: Horses galore as the Platinum Jubilee festivities commence

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R2qRI_0ff7yf2E00

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations got under way with the first major event highlighting one of her greatest passions in life – horses.

A Gallop Through History saw the monarch entertained by dancers, showbiz A-listers and equine stars as the nation recognises her unprecedented 70 years on the throne.

The diverse spectacle also included Hollywood royalty, with Tom Cruise playing a significant role, while Bollywood dancers and a troupe from Azerbaijan added colour to a spectacular pageant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Niy2S_0ff7yf2E00
Pipers perform at the pageant near Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1B9H_0ff7yf2E00
The Queen was given a standing ovation on arrival (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Zsz5_0ff7yf2E00
Tom Cruise during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ELliV_0ff7yf2E00
The Queen watches the performances (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

There was a nod to the other Queen Elizabeth, with Dame Helen Mirren donning the guise of the famous Tudor queen of the previous Elizabethan era. She has already played the currant occupant of the throne on stage and screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwm5P_0ff7yf2E00
Dame Helen Mirren dressed as Queen Elizabeth I performs during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

The King’s Troop, which regularly appears at state occasions, was on hand to give the Queen the perfect start to the celebrations of her long rule while her granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor showed that the younger generation is just as skilled in handling horses as she demonstrated carriage riding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FNYbO_0ff7yf2E00
The King’s Troop (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wMANX_0ff7yf2E00
Performers from Azerbaijan perform during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Brdbf_0ff7yf2E00
Bollywood dancers perform (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y52iF_0ff7yf2E00
Bollywood dancers at work (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vkx3_0ff7yf2E00
Katherine Jenkins performs (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUrAe_0ff7yf2E00
The Queen meets Alan Tichmarsh and Adjoa Andoh (left) as she departs following the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

The Queen, whose mobility issues have curtailed her recent public appearances, departed after enjoying a diverse spectacle as she embarks on her eighth decade as head of the monarchy, a role she inherited on the death of her father George VI in 1952.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENrDJ_0ff7yf2E00
The Queen departs (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

She departed the scene having clearly enjoyed the curtain raiser of the latest milestone of her long reign.

