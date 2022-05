Thankfully, there were no reports of heatstroke due to children in hot vehicles last week. Temperatures climbed to 94 with a heat index on May 10, and temperatures went above 90 degrees later in the week as well. Emporia Police Officer and Safe Kids Emporia Coordinator Jaffar Agha says it’s important for parents to be mindful of the heat with their kids.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO