Indianapolis, IN

'We won't go back': Hundreds rally for abortion rights at Indiana Statehouse

By Cate Charron, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

A few hundred abortion-rights activists gathered outside the Indiana Statehouse on Sunday afternoon  — part of a wave of rallies to defend Roe v. Wade and abortion rights in major cities across the country this weekend.

Most attendees had homemade signs made of cardboard, wood or poster boards in hand. Messages were along the lines of: "Abortion is healthcare," "Abortion access saves lives" and "Abortion is a women's right."

Advocates began multiple chants, like "No uterus, no opinion" and "Keep your rosaries out of my ovaries," as they circled the Statehouse complex several times.

The image of a coat hanger made a frequent appearance on advocates' signs, often accompanied with the phrase, "We won't go back."

After Supreme Court documents were leaked exposing the court's plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, uproar has exploded from advocates both online and in protests telling lawmakers to "keep your laws off my body." Sunday's event was part of the ProChoice with Heart movement.

Megan Gunder said she is "pro-living" because she wants the best for the kids and parents. She called the rally's turnout heartwarming.

"I hope and dream for the day that everyone will be wanted," she said. "But, we're not there yet. We need to focus on kids first."

When she used to work at a school, she compared it to working at a correctional facility, due to behavioral issues. Gunder heard stories of fatherless families and many forced to live in cars. She said legal and accessible abortion services would allow people to choose to have kids when they are ready.

Gunder said she knew many who were unable to pursue their educational and career aspirations and ended up working lower-paying service industry jobs because they had to care for a child.

"It's hard to have a parent who doesn't want you," she said.

Hannah Hoffman said she marched because she considers herself a feminist, and it is important for women to have the autonomy to make decisions regarding their own bodies. Hearing about the leaked documents made her fear losing her rights, she said.

"Pregnancy could ruin your life in one moment," she said. "It was scary to think that could just be forced upon me, especially being so young."

Hoffman said the rally sparked some hope for her. Seeing the crowd grow in number and the drivers of cars honk and show their support as they pass by was amazing, she said.

Cate Charron is an intern at the IndyStar. You can contact her on Twitter at @CateCharron or email at CCharron@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 'We won't go back': Hundreds rally for abortion rights at Indiana Statehouse

Comments / 5

Jace Luttman
3d ago

You will go back to the 10 Commandments if the Supreme Court says so! “Thou Shall Not Murder “ says the Lord!

Reply(1)
6
IN THIS ARTICLE
