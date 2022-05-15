ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

One killed and another injured in three car crash on 85

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a weekend crash involving 3 vehicles. The collision happened around 7:30 Sunday morning on I-85 Northbound near the 53 mile marker just north of Greenville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that a Toyota 4 Runner was traveling northbound on 85 when the driver hit a Volkswagen that was also traveling North. The 4 Runner then went off the lest side of the of then road and overturned crossing the media and hitting a Honda sedan.

The driver of the Volkswagen escaped uninjured, the driver of the Honda was injured and taken to an area hospital. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt reports that the driver of the 4 Runner died at the scene of the crash. The deceased has not yet been identified and the crash remains under investigation.

Related
nowhabersham.com

GSP: Driver flees scene after wreck that injured 10 in Toccoa

State troopers are looking for the driver who they say caused a multi-vehicle wreck on Big A Road in Toccoa that sent ten people to the hospital. Six of the injured were children. The Tuesday crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Big A Road/GA 17 Alt. and...
TOCCOA, GA
Troopers: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-485 in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash early Tuesday on Interstate 485 in Pineville, according to paramedics. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it was called just before 3 a.m. Tuesday to the scene on the outer loop of the interstate, near the exit to Pineville-Matthews Road. Troopers said they were responding to reports of a wrong-way driver.
PINEVILLE, NC
accesswdun.com

Driver flees after crash hurts 11 on Big A Road in Toccoa

The Georgia State Patrol hopes someone can identify the driver and white SUV who fled after a five-vehicle crash that hurt nearly a dozen people, including six young children, in Toccoa Tuesday afternoon. The wreck happened about 3 p.m. on Big A Road at Toccoa Chevrolet and extended off both...
TOCCOA, GA
nowhabersham.com

4-year-old lifeflighted to hospital after crash on GA 365

A late-night crash Sunday on GA 365 near the Habersham/Stephens County line sent five people to the hospital. Among the injured were two young children, one of whom was airlifted as a precaution. According to the Georgia State Patrol, around 11:30 p.m., a Toyota Camry rear-ended a Honda CRV that...
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
thejournalonline.com

Motorcycle wreck – Hwy. 81

Piercetown firefighters await state troopers to finish their investigation into a motorcycle wreck Saturday night. It happened on Highway 81 near Massey Road. Medshore ambulance service also responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

2 women, man arrested, charged after downtown Greenville parking garage assaults

Two women and a man face charges, and another man is still wanted, after police say they attacked people in a downtown Greenville parking garage over the weekend. Jennifer Pace, 26, of Greenville, Hannah Poole, 21, of Easley, and Johnny Holcombe Jr., 24, of Greenville, all face assault and battery charges, according to warrants. Pace faces two counts and Poole faces three counts, and both women also face a malicious damage charge.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate man dies following motorcycle crash on Saturday night

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) confirmed that one person died following a motorcycle crash on May 14, 2022. Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:18 p.m. According to troopers, the motorcyclist was traveling along Deadfall Road when they went off the right side of the road. Unfortunately, he was ejected from the bike and passed away at the scene.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
737K+
Views
All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

