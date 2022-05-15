One killed and another injured in three car crash on 85

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a weekend crash involving 3 vehicles. The collision happened around 7:30 Sunday morning on I-85 Northbound near the 53 mile marker just north of Greenville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that a Toyota 4 Runner was traveling northbound on 85 when the driver hit a Volkswagen that was also traveling North. The 4 Runner then went off the lest side of the of then road and overturned crossing the media and hitting a Honda sedan.

The driver of the Volkswagen escaped uninjured, the driver of the Honda was injured and taken to an area hospital. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt reports that the driver of the 4 Runner died at the scene of the crash. The deceased has not yet been identified and the crash remains under investigation.