Kansas City, MO

Nick Bolton changes jersey number to Tyrann Mathieu’s old #32

By PJ Green
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mWGok_0ff7x1yK00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s number change season for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Linebacker Nick Bolton, rookie linebacker Leo Chenal and wide receiver Josh Gordon are choosing some different numbers for the 2022 season.

Bolton will be changing from #54 to #32, Leo Chenal will be changing #49 (his rookie minicamp number) to #54 and Josh Gordon will be changing from #19 to #12.

The second-year linebacker will be taking over former Chief Tyrann Mathieu’s number. The 30-year-old safety signed with the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago. Bolton also wore the number 32 in college at Missouri.

Bolton will be looking to fully step into a starting role after starting 12 games last season and recording 112 tackles.

The Chiefs look forward to rookie Chenal contributing at several linebacker spots as well.

Gordon wore the number 12 in college and during his time with the Cleveland Browns where he had the best seasons of his career.

Chiefs personnel and fans hope he can return to that form very soon.

NFL
