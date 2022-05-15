ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

DEC launches paint recycling program across NYS

By Delaney Keppner
WETM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Conservation has introduced a new program that allows individuals to safely dispose of leftover paint. The program is operated by PaintCare and is titled the NYS Postconsumer Paint Collection Program. The program will provide year-round collection and accept all program-approved products,...

www.mytwintiers.com

wrfalp.com

Paint Disposal Program Underway in NYS

A new paint collection program is underway in New York State. The State Department of Environmental Conservation said the Post-consumer Paint Collection Program will make it easier for households and businesses to safely dispose of leftover paint. Commissioner Basil Seggos said the DEC will oversee the program, which will be...
POLITICS
Lite 98.7

Funds For Your Forest; DEC Giving Grants To Plant Trees In NY

If you're looking to plant trees or restore the forest on your land, here's a way to get funding to do it. The Regenerate New York Forestry Cost Share Grant Program is now accepting applications for it's second round of funding. The program's purpose is to support forest regeneration, while at the same time combatting climate change, protecting air quality, and supporting the economy.
AGRICULTURE
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY DEC offers advice on avoiding risk of tick season

AVON, N.Y. — While most of us love the warmer weather, there are some dangers to be aware of. They include ticks and the threat of Lyme disease. Many people who enjoy the outdoors, and pet owners, are all too familiar with the pesky arachnids. Ticks are prevalent in many areas of New York state.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paint Recycling#Paints#Latex Paint#Recycle#Dec#Nys#Paintcare#Paint Stewardship Program#New Yorkers
94.3 Lite FM

What You Need to Know About the Burn Ban Ending In New York

As you may know, New York has been under its annual burn ban since the middle of March. The ban comes to an end this weekend (Saturday, May 14, 2022) but that doesn't mean that Hudson Valley residences along with other New Yorks still don't have to use caution with outdoor fires and when burning brush.
POLITICS
northcountrynow.com

American Pickers scouting in St. Lawrence County

Pictured above are Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby, stars on the History Channel’s American Pickers. The show is headed to New York state in August and is looking for collectors with unique and unusual items. The show’s producer recently contacted the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce to help them initiate a search for prospective clients. For more, see story here. Photo submitted.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
