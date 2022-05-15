ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendell, NC

Wendell woman wins $150,000 playing Powerball

By For the Weekly
 3 days ago
A $3 ticket purchased online yielded a $150,000 prize.

RALEIGH – Donna Knowles of Wendell tried her luck on a Powerball ticket and won a $150,000 prize.
Knowles’ $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball in the April 30 drawing to win $50,000. Her prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier hit.
Knowles purchased her ticket using the Online Play option on the lottery’s website, nclottery.com. She claimed her prize Wednesday 11 at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $106,516.
Saturday’s Powerball drawing offers a $83 million jackpot, or $47.6 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.
Powerball is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The other games are Mega Millions, Lucky For Life, and Carolina Cash 5.
Ticket sales from draw games like Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $65.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Wake County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

