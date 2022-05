BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - As the temperature climbs, so should our awareness for the health of our pets. Folks from the Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter want to remind us that leaving pets in a car that’s not running, even for just a few minutes, is not a good idea, because the car can get very hot quickly. It’s also important to prioritize their paws while on walks.

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO