Hardee’s in Statesboro and Claxton has closed. The franchisee owns both locations and closed the Claxton location in April and Statesboro on May 16, 2022. The Statesboro Hardee’s is located at 612 Northside Drive East. They have removed the signage from the buildings and posted a note on the door of the restaurant stating that the restaurant is closed permanently.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO