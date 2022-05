LIV Golf has the Shark, but it also attempted to land the Golden Bear. Greg Norman is the face of the eight-event Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, which begins next month (June 9-11) outside London at Centurion Golf Club. But a story released Monday by the Fire Pit Collective—which also appears on Golf Digest’s website—has comments from Jack Nicklaus saying he was presented with a chance to collect a massive payday if he would agree to help the fledgling tour.

