Miami, FL

2 Cyclists Dead After Being Struck By Jeep on Rickenbacker Causeway

NBC Miami
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo bicyclists died after being struck by a Jeep on the Rickenbacker Causeway Sunday afternoon, Miami Police said. An adult male and adult female were struck and pronounced dead on the scene by Miami Fire Rescue. "As soon as we...

www.nbcmiami.com

