2 Cyclists Dead After Being Struck By Jeep on Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate individuals involved in an apparent road rage shooting that left two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators said it happened on Saturday, May 7, at approximately 5:05 p.m. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Alligator Alley near mile marker 37 and when deputies arrived, they found two individuals who were shot inside a vehicle. Investigators said the victims were driving eastbound when the driver of an older model black Honda, possibly an Accord, sped up and struck the back of the victim’s car....

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO