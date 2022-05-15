ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Biden stresses funding at National Peace Officers' Memorial Service

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZZG7_0ff7tb2b00

May 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden expressed a commitment to funding law enforcement during remarks for the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on Sunday.

The annual memorial was launched through a proclamation by President John F. Kennedy in 1962 to honor police officers who have died in the line of duty, a sacrifice Biden said those who chose to go into service make naturally during his remarks from Washington, D.C.

"Although I didn't personally know your husbands, wives, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, I knew them," Biden said. "They were the first ones to run into help when everyone else ran away when we were kids, when we were young men and women. Even in grade school they'd jump in when someone was being bullied regardless of the odds."

Biden remarked that law enforcement have difficult jobs in which they are asked to perform many while facing high expectations.

He noted that funding for police is necessary to ensure they have proper training that will allow the public to have faith in their ability to protect, adding that his budget includes $573 million for community policing.

"The answer is not to abandon the streets, it's not to choose between safety and equal justice, and we should agree it's not to defund the police, it's to fund the police. Fund them with the resources and the training they need to protect our communities and themselves and restore trust on the police in the people," he said.

Biden touted the resources provided to law enforcement following the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, while calling on lawmakers to pass police reform legislation proposed in the police killing of George Floyd that has stalled in Congress.

"I want to acknowledge law enforcement's constructive role in trying to reach an agreement on meaningful policing legislation in Congress, we haven't gotten there yet, we must get there to strengthen public trust and public safety," he said.

At the start of the event, Biden also acknowledged the mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday in which gunman Payton Gendron, 18, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting 10 people.

"A lone gunman armed with weapons of war and a hate-filled soul shot and killed 10 innocent people in cold blood at a grocery store on Saturday afternoon," he said.

He also called on Americans to "work together to address the hate that remains a stain in the soul of America."

Comments / 7

Linda Greene
5d ago

Only doing it now because mid terms are coming up! He wasn’t bothered during the riots to speak out against the abuse of our law enforcement!

Reply(1)
10
Related
The Guardian

Trump isn’t out there with a gun, but he’s enabled this war against black people

Last weekend, just as I finished a live performance in California of Four Questions, the Grammy award-winning jazz collaboration for which I provided spoken words, word reached me about the racist killing of 10 people as they shopped in Buffalo, New York. I try never to be surprised by evil and never paralysed by despair. Instead, my immediate reaction was “here we go again”, with the horror, the suffering and then the now familiar routine of rhetorical gestures and superficial posturing.
POTUS
UPI News

Judge blocks Biden administration from lifting Title 42

May 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Louisiana on Friday blocked the Biden administration from lifting a public health order that immigration officers have used to quickly expel migrants at the southwest border, including asylum-seekers. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays, a Trump appointee in Lafayette, ruled that the Biden...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Floyd
Person
John F Kennedy
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Reform#Peace Officers#Defund The Police
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
359K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy