Father of missing boy requests bond on child neglect charges

 3 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — The father of a missing 4-year-old Virginia boy has made a third request to be released on bond on child neglect charges unrelated to the boy’s disappearance.

Cory Jamar Bigsby Sr. reported his son, Codi, missing from their Hampton home on Jan. 31. In February, in February, Bigsby was arrested on seven counts of child neglect.

The Daily Press reports that Bigsby’s attorney, Amina Mathena-Willard, filed a motion with the Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to reconsider bond. Two earlier requests were denied.

When reached by email by the newspaper Sunday, Matheny-Willard declined to comment on the motion.

Matheny-Willard sent notice of an intent to file suit against Hampton city officials earlier this month. The notice accused officials of obstruction of justice and potential jury tampering.

The letter called for Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot to publicly retract his statements about the Bigsby family and apologize. In the early days of the search for Codi, Talbot said the timelines given by Codi’s parents were unreliable.

The city responded in a letter last week and said the chief’s comments would not be retracted and he would not apologize.

