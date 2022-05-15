'Millions of people absorb this garbage': Acosta calls out Carlson for dangerous rhetoric

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The women of The View stood united Monday morning after an 18-year-old gunman allegedly carried out a racist attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York on Saturday, killing 10 people and injuring three others. The co-hosts were clear that the gunman, who posted a white supremacist manifesto containing references to a conspiracy theory known as "the great replacement," must be held accountable, but Ana Navarro insisted others on the right deserve blame, as well, particularly Fox News' Tucker Carlson and Rep. Elise Stefanik, both of whom have discussed replacement theory. "It's time to name names and point fingers," said Navarro. "They need to be called out!"

