ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

'Millions of people absorb this garbage': Acosta calls out Carlson for dangerous rhetoric

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN’s Jim Acosta talks to NAACP President Derrick Johnson about Tucker Carlson’s...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 7

Related
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Tries, and Fails, to Distance Himself From Buffalo Shooter’s Manifesto

Click here to read the full article. Tucker Carlson has long promoted the idea of the “great replacement,” a racist conspiracy theory holding that white people are being systematically replaced by immigrants. The theory was present throughout the 180-page manifesto of the teenager who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday, leading to renewed scrutiny of the mega-popular Fox News host. Carlson addressed that scrutiny on Monday night, essentially arguing that anyone espousing white supremacist views should be able to do so without fear of criticism. “Because a mentally ill teenager murdered strangers, you cannot be allowed to express...
BUFFALO, NY
Primetimer

Ana Navarro Calls Out Tucker Carlson After Buffalo Shooting: 'You Are Part of the Problem!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The women of The View stood united Monday morning after an 18-year-old gunman allegedly carried out a racist attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York on Saturday, killing 10 people and injuring three others. The co-hosts were clear that the gunman, who posted a white supremacist manifesto containing references to a conspiracy theory known as "the great replacement," must be held accountable, but Ana Navarro insisted others on the right deserve blame, as well, particularly Fox News' Tucker Carlson and Rep. Elise Stefanik, both of whom have discussed replacement theory. "It's time to name names and point fingers," said Navarro. "They need to be called out!"
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Jim Acosta
Mic

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t think Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, or Donald Trump should be canceled

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t believe in canceling people. At least that’s the sentiment that seemed to come through in his new interview with The New York Times’ Kara Swisher for her Sway podcast. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was asked about a few of society’s most divisive figures: Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Donald Trump. And while Kimmel has been comedically hard on those men on his late-night show, he doesn’t think that their behavior merits canceling them — that is if you believe people can get canceled to begin with.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhetoric
MSNBC

Notably crass, Trumpy Republican defeated by Democrat in very red district

Ali Velshi reports on Democrat Carol Glanville's victory in a local, Ohio state legislature election in which she defeated Republican Robert “RJ” Regan, an avid Donald Trump supporter deluded by QAnon conspiracies who'd gained notoriety for his crass remarks about rape, in a district traditionally held by Republicans. May 5, 2022.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NAACP
The Independent

Fox host Maria Bartiromo suggests Democrats creating ‘midterms’ Covid variant

Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo suggested that White House warnings of a possible fall wave of Covid-19 infections are part of a Democratic plot to boost the party’s chances in the November midterms.Ms Bartiromo, once a respected business correspondent whose Mornings with Maria show is known for platforming conspiracy theorists and false election claims associated with former president Donald Trump, and who was recently revealed to have provided Mr Trump with interview questions in advance before he made an appearance on his show in late 2020, was speaking to a guest on Monday when she suggested a Washington...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ted Cruz mocks GOP candidates for praising Trump after backing him despite insults to his wife and father

Ted Cruz mocked GOP candidates in the Ohio Senate Republican primary for jockeying for the support of former President Donald Trump. Mr Cruz has backed Mr Trump despite previous the former president’s previous insults against Mr Cruz’s wife and father. The Texas senator was campaigning for former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel in Kettering, Ohio on Friday, saying that “when I look to candidates, I don’t look to see what they say on the stump, because they all say the same darn thing”. “Every candidate says ‘I love Donald Trump. No, no, no – I love Donald Trump more. No,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
806M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy