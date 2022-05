While the NBA conference finals will kick off this week, another event that will garner tons of attention is the 2022 Draft Lottery, which takes place on Tuesday. Thirteen teams will be on hand in Chicago as they hope for the ping pong balls to fall in their favor to secure one of the top draft spots in the upcoming NBA Draft. Ahead of the event, the league announced the list of names who will be on stage to represent each team. Among the names are Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard, Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis and Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO