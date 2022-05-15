ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, MS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lowndes, Noxubee by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-15 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Claiborne, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Attala; Bolivar; Carroll; Claiborne; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Leake; Leflore; Madison; Montgomery; Rankin; Scott; Sharkey; Sunflower; Warren; Washington; Yazoo SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 223 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATTALA BOLIVAR CARROLL CLAIBORNE GRENADA HINDS HOLMES HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LEAKE LEFLORE MADISON MONTGOMERY RANKIN SCOTT SHARKEY SUNFLOWER WARREN WASHINGTON YAZOO
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Another hot day, and there’s a chance for isolated storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! If you’re enjoying the heat, then you’ll love the week ahead. More unseasonably warm weather is in the forecast with highs reaching up to around 90 degrees this afternoon. Average highs should be in the mid 80s, but it gets even hotter for Tuesday with low 90s expected. By midweek, upper-level ridging will allow temps to reach the mid 90s...very near to standing records. The mid 90s will continue through Friday before cooling down this weekend.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Early morning structure fire on Whippoorwill Rd.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Suqualena and Lost Gap volunteer fire departments responded to a massive structure fire on 9788 Whippoorwill Road at 2:30 a.m Wednesday. After battling the fire for hours, Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director, Odie Barrett says crews were able to put the fire out at around 5 a.m.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT to start chip seal work around Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews will begin chip seal work on roads around Central Mississippi on Monday, May 16. Chip seal is a thin film of heated asphalt liquid that’s sprayed on the road surface. Small stone chips are then placed on the road and compacted. Excess stone is swept […]
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Canton woman killed in wreck on 16

CANTON — A fatal one-vehicle crash on Highway 16 east claimed a Canton woman early Sunday and seriously injured a child, the authorities said. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 16 near Highway 17 in Madison County near Farmhaven at about 1 a.m., MHP spokesman Kervin Stewart said.
CANTON, MS
kicks96news.com

Early Morning Break-In in Leake County

3:56 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on HWY 43 in the Thomastown area for a break-in that occurred there. Read more on this and other break-ins in Leake County lately. 1:18 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and MS HWY Patrol was alerted to a...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Pontotoc, MS – All Lanes Closed Due to Injury Accident at MS-6 & US-278

According to early accounts, at least one person was hurt in the crash. Eyewitness testimony did not specify the number of people injured. Traffic in both directions was closed while EMS and law enforcement units were on the scene. The wounded were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The...
PONTOTOC, MS
wbrc.com

Man found shot to death in Lamar Co. home

LAMAR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Lamar Co, Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found shot to death earlier this week. Monday morning, deputies responded to a home on Steely Rd. They arrived to find 40-year-old Andrew Patrick Cunningham dead from gunshot wounds. “The investigators are...
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Murder suspect wanted in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement is seeking the whereabouts of Joseph Bean who is wanted in connection to a murder in Pontotoc County. The murder happened on April 27 at a home on Algoma Road. He's wanted for the shooting death of Anteo Foote. He should be considered armed...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Columbus chase ended Tuesday with one arrest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus police arrested a man after he led them on a chase Tuesday night. It happened Tuesday night around 10 p.m. Police were checking the Riverwalk area where cars can’t park after a certain time of day. They checked one car at the Riverwalk parked on First Street South.
COLUMBUS, MS
WAPT

1 killed in crash on Highway 16

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Madison County early Sunday morning. Highway patrol officers responded to the wreck around 1 a.m. on Highway 16 near Highway 17. They say a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 51-year-old Little R. Smith of Canton, was traveling east when it left the roadway and collided with a utility pole.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

More info released about Tupelo wreck near Crosstown

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Traffic was delayed Monday morning near Crosstown in Tupelo after a vehicle overturned in the middle of the road. The wreck happened before 11:00. Tupelo Police Capt. Chuck McDougald said traffic was blocked for about 45 minutes. He said at least one juvenile was taken to...
TUPELO, MS
kicks96news.com

Sheriff Eric Clark’s Information on the Shooting in Neshoba Saturday

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at 10091 County Road 307, Union, MS around 5:00 pm. The caller stated that her husband had been shot while bush-hogging (land clearing) their property. The victim was riding his tractor when he was riddled with pellets from a nearby shotgun blast from a shooter concealed in an adjoining wooded area. The victim fled the area after being shot and managed to drive himself home to alert his wife who called 911 for law enforcement and medical attention. Neshoba County Sheriff’s Officers responded to the area to secure it and provide a safe area for EMS. The victim was transported by CAREMED to Anderson Regional Hospital in Meridian where he was treated and later released from the hospital.
UNION, MS
wtva.com

Suspect arrested in Columbus for Waterworks Road murder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus police have made an arrest in connection with the May 13 murder on Waterworks Road. Johnathan Slaughter, 20, of Macon, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Amarcus McMillen, 23. Police also charged Slaughter with aggravated assault. A second person was also shot...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo PD seeking information about Sunday robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police released surveillance images and limited information about a robbery that happened Sunday, May 15 in north Tupelo. The incident happened in the area of North Gloster Street and Barnes Crossing Road. Police did not say when the crime happened, nor did police share information about...
TUPELO, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Meridian, MS – Collision at I-20 & MS-145 Results in Injuries

Although the extent of the damages has yet to be determined, at least one person was injured in the crash. Following the collision, road restrictions were recorded, and all wounded persons who required additional care were transported by ambulance to area hospitals. More details are currently unavailable. Local officials are...
wtva.com

Starkville police investigating auto burglaries

STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA) - Police in Starkville are investigating auto burglaries that happened early Tuesday morning. The Starkville Police Department said they received reports of auto burglaries in the Green Tree area around 4 a.m. They ask anyone with video footage to assist them in the investigation to direct message...
STARKVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

People upset by high gas prices

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The cost of traveling lately has not been so easy on people’s wallets. Gas prices nationally average nearly $4.50 per gallon. Those prices are expected to go even higher. This is causing frustration for drivers everywhere. A lot of people locally are not happy with...
MERIDIAN, MS
wtva.com

Teen charged with tractor burglary in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police arrested a teenager for his alleged role in the burglary of a tractor. The tractor was north of the 700 block of East Main Street. The victim claimed a thief stole computer electronics from the tractor. The tractor had also been damaged. The ultimately...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery player buys $50K Powerball ticket

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Lottery player purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 from the Monday, May 16 drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 07-15-22-36-64 with a Powerball of 13 and a Power Play of 2. The […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS

