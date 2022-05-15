ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Teheran’s gem goes to waste as Gastonia ends the Staten Island FerryHawks’ win skein at 4

By Staten Island Advance Sports Desk
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All good things must come to an end. The Gastonia Honey Hunters stopped the Staten Island FerryHawks’ win skein at four with a 1-0 victory in the nightcap of a seven-inning doubleheader Sunday at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park in St. George. The Island team won the...

