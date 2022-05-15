Sunny with a slim chance of rain for tomorrow

Effective: 2022-05-19 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Eastern Magic Valley; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest to West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
