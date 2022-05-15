ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Sunny with a slim chance of rain for tomorrow

By Evan Thomason
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: We will see some isolated thunderstorms possible for central ID from Salmon to Stanley with one or two stray showers getting into the Magic Valley or Snake River Plain tonight. Besides that, we are expecting partly cloudy skies for most of the region. Winds remain calm between...

localnews8.com

State
Idaho State
City
Salmon, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Eastern Magic Valley; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest to West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

New Allegiant flight departs Idaho Falls with a water salute

The following is a news release and photos from the city of Idaho Falls. The inaugural flight on Allegiant from the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) to Orange County California’s John Wayne Airport (SNA) took to the skies Wednesday afternoon. The aircraft filled with passengers left the terminal at...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

One cub hazed after Grizzly 399 and her brood split

Grizzly 399 and her four cubs have officially separated, spreading out into different areas of Grand Teton National Park and the unincorporated areas of Teton County on Thursday and Friday. One cub, one of two that was collared last year, was hazed with vehicles and cracker shells Friday morning after...
TETON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Uncle Jim’s Family Dining to close at the end of the month

POCATELLO — A staple restaurant in the Gate City community for decades has announced it’s shuttering its doors at the end of the month. After about 20 years in Pocatello, Uncle Jim’s Family Dining (1011 Pocatello Avenue) is closing on May 29, the business announced via Facebook on Tuesday. The restaurant was apparently sold, according to the Facebook post, and the new owners will announce their plans for the building on Pocatello Avenue and an opening date in the near future.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Ball and Thomas to marry May 21 in Idaho Falls LDS Temple

Jackie Ball and Samuel Thomas have chosen to be married Saturday May 21 at the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Jackie is the daughter of Duane and Becky Ball of Rigby. She graduated from in 2021 from Rigby High School. Samuel Thomas is the son of Parry and April Thomas and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pet of the Week: Molly the dog

She is a great dog but she needs to be adopted into a calm home. Molly needs an experienced dog owner (no first-time pet owners) and shouldn’t go to a house with cats or small dogs. Molly does great with kids who are calm. If you decide you might...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
MIX 106

Report Reveals Best Chinese Restaurant in Idaho, Is It In Boise?

The people of Idaho take their food very seriously. When a restaurant is named “the best” in any category, Idahoans will put that title to the test with a visit and a review on any of the popular Boise foodie groups on Facebook. A recent study from 247Tempo.com looked at the best Chinese restaurants by state and a popular Idaho Falls spot took the title of “Best Chinese Food in Idaho” … but are there Boise restaurants being snubbed? Let's take a look at the current "champ" and see how the Chinese restaurants of Boise would match up.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Fremont County Search and Rescue volunteer dies after 35 years of service

FREMONT COUNTY — A beloved member of the Fremont County community passed away Thursday after a long battle with health-related issues. A memorial procession and final drive will take place in St. Anthony on Tuesday in remembrance of 53-year-old Eric Thomas. The event will be organized by the Fremont County Search and Rescue, Fremont County Sheriff’s office, Fremont County EMS, and the North Fremont Fire Department.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Pocatello Man Walking On Interstate Struck by Truck

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Pocatello man was taken to a hospital after he was hit by a semi-truck Friday afternoon near American Falls. According to Idaho State Police, the 42-year-old Pocatello man was walking on Interstate 86 at around 3:20 p.m. just west of the town when he was hit by a semi-truck headed westbound. The man was flown by helicopter to an area hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured. ISP said the incident is under investigation. The roadway was blocked for about an hour.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Most primary races undecided on Tuesday night

Most of the races in Idaho primary election were too early to call by press time Tuesday night. At approximately 11 p.m., the Idaho Elections Department had counted votes from 11.4% of Idaho’s 44 counties and only five counties were fully reporting unofficial results. The Associated Press reported Gov....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Prank delays start of classes at Idaho Falls High School

IDAHO FALLS — A student prank led to a delay in the start time of classes at Idaho Falls High School Monday. Custodial crews discovered Vaseline on floors, stairs and banisters throughout the school when they arrived at work. Rice and pet food were mixed with the Vaseline, causing a significant mess, according to Idaho Falls School District 91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

