It’s food truck season in Detroit once again. And with it, the city’s newly amended food truck ordinance has taken effect. As part of the retooled policy, the City Council passed a resolution in April that outlines four designated “food unit zones” in the central business district in downtown and cultural center vending area in Midtown, that is supposed to give food truck owners a clearer picture of where they can set up shop.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO