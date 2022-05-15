ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-15 11:21:00 SST Expires: 2022-05-15 14:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible...

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 17:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West; Southeast Johnson County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Johnson and east central Washakie Counties through 615 PM MDT At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Hole In The Wall, or 20 miles west of Kaycee, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mayoworth. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hodgeman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR FORD...SOUTHERN HODGEMAN MEADE...EASTERN GRAY AND CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southwestern Kansas.
HODGEMAN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Jefferson; Kearney; Nuckolls; Phelps; Saline; Seward; Thayer; Webster; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 236 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BUFFALO CLAY DAWSON FILLMORE FRANKLIN FURNAS GOSPER HALL HAMILTON HARLAN JEFFERSON KEARNEY NUCKOLLS PHELPS SALINE SEWARD THAYER WEBSTER YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dorchester, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 17:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Dorchester; Wicomico The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Wicomico County in southeastern Maryland Dorchester County in southeastern Maryland * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 511 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Breezy Point, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Taylors Island around 530 PM EDT. Cambridge and University Of Maryland Center For Environmental Studies around 540 PM EDT. Secretary around 550 PM EDT. Vienna around 600 PM EDT. Sharptown around 605 PM EDT. Hebron around 610 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Galestown, Green Hill, Catchpenny, Wetipquin, Madison, Brookview, Trinity, Eldorado, Andrews and Royal Oak. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chittenden, Franklin, Lamoille, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chittenden; Franklin; Lamoille; Orleans The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lamoille County in northwestern Vermont Northwestern Orleans County in northeastern Vermont Northeastern Chittenden County in northwestern Vermont Eastern Franklin County in northwestern Vermont * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over North Cambridge, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Enosburg Falls, Jay, Jay In Franklin County, Cambridge, Bakersfield, Cambridge Village, Berkshire, Montgomery Center, Jeffersonville Village, Montgomery, Troy, Belvidere Center, Enosburg, Belvidere, Waterville, Westfield, Newport Center, North Troy Village, Richford and Enosburg Falls Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kent, New Castle, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kent; New Castle; Sussex SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 230 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN DELAWARE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL DELAWARE KENT IN NORTHERN DELAWARE NEW CASTLE IN SOUTHERN DELAWARE SUSSEX IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MARYLAND CAROLINE KENT QUEEN ANNE`S TALBOT IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY CAPE MAY CUMBERLAND SALEM THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CENTREVILLE, CHESTERTOWN, DENTON, DOVER, EASTON, GEORGETOWN, MILLVILLE, OCEAN CITY, PENNSVILLE, AND WILMINGTON.
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Virginia Beach The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The central City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The central City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deep Creek, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Deep Creek and Chesapeake around 220 PM EDT. Great Bridge around 230 PM EDT. Fentress around 235 PM EDT. Princess Anne around 250 PM EDT. Virginia Beach around 300 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Rudee Heights, Portlock, Mount Pleasant, Sigma, Sandbridge Beach, Herberts Corner, Oceana NAS, Macons Corner, Pungo and Greenbrier. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alachua; Columbia; Gilchrist The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Gilchrist County in northern Florida West central Alachua County in northern Florida Southwestern Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort White, or near Ichetucknee Spring, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include High Springs and Fort White. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory today, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch Thursday, west winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts around 45 to 55 mph likely. * WHERE...American Falls Reservoir Wednesday. Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley and Fort Hall on Thursday. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Blowing dust lowering visibilities is possible today and likely on Thursday. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Roberts, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 00:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Roberts; Wheeler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Wheeler, southeastern Roberts and southern Hemphill Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1200 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Canadian, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Miami, Briscoe, Allison and Lora. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ROBERTS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 23:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Breezy winds will continue overnight but below earlier speeds.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Knox, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 00:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Knox; Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Whitley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Laurel, northwestern Knox, southeastern Pulaski, northeastern McCreary and northwestern Whitley Counties through 100 AM EDT At 1237 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Huxley, or 15 miles southeast of Somerset, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Baldrock around 1240 AM EDT. Bark Camp and Holly Bay Rec. Area around 1245 AM EDT. Rye, Grove, Deering, Vox, Keavy, Youngs Creek and Hightop around 1250 AM EDT. Barton, Faber, North Corbin, Walden, Dorthae and Clio around 1255 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Woodbine, Wilton, Moore Hill, Gray, Rockholds and Lynn Camp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
KNOX COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Roger Mills, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Roger Mills; Washita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WASHITA...SOUTHEASTERN ELLIS...SOUTHEASTERN ROGER MILLS...CUSTER...DEWEY AND NORTHEASTERN BECKHAM COUNTIES At 110 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cestos to 4 miles west of Moorewood to 5 miles south of Cheyenne, moving east at 45 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR THE CAMARGO, CESTOS, AND TALOGA AREAS! HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...An 80 mph wind gust was measured by the Camargo mesonet weather station at 100 AM! IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Elk City, Cheyenne, Taloga, Seiling, Arapaho, Vici, Hammon, Canute, Leedey, Custer City, Butler, Camargo, Foss, Oakwood, Strong City, Putnam, Foss Reservoir, Angora, Moorewood and Cestos. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dewey; Ellis; Harper; Major; Woods; Woodward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ELLIS...WOODS...SOUTHEASTERN HARPER...NORTHWESTERN DEWEY...WESTERN MAJOR AND WOODWARD COUNTIES At 107 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Aetna to near Alabaster Caverns State Park to 5 miles northeast of Mooreland to 3 miles west of Mutual to near Camargo, moving east at 45 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR THE CAMARGO, VICI, AND MUTUAL AREAS! HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...An 80 mph wind gust was measured by the Camargo mesonet weather station at 100 AM! IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Woodward, Alva, Taloga, Mooreland, Waynoka, Seiling, Vici, Freedom, Camargo, Sharon, Mutual, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Quinlan, Chester, Avard, Harmon, Cestos, Hopeton, Bouse Junction and Camp Houston. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
DEWEY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Camas Prairie, Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Camas Prairie; Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West or northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Southwest Highlands, Southern Twin Falls County, Western Magic Valley and Upper Treasure Valley southeast of Boise. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result. The winds could also cause blowing dust and briefly lower visibilities.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR BEAVER...LIPSCOMB...NORTHEASTERN ROBERTS...NORTHERN HEMPHILL AND OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 1146 PM CDT, automated weather equipment reported severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Aetna to 7 miles northwest of Shattuck, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Automated weather equipment. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Perryton, Lipscomb, Canadian, Beaver, Booker, Forgan, Follett, Higgins, Darrouzett, Gate, Knowles, Wolf Creek Park, Elmwood, Boyd, Floris, Glazier, Lake Marvin, Bryans Corner, Mocane and Slapout. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HEMPHILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Knox, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 00:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-19 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Knox; Whitley FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Knox. * WHEN...Until 445 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 134 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Faber, Walden, Deering, Rockholds, Rye, Barton, Clio, Woodbine, Goldbug, Youngs Creek, Grove, Moore Hill, Bark Camp, Wilton, Perkins, Indian Creek, Cumberland Falls S.P. and Corbin.
KNOX COUNTY, KY

