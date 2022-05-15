ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Overcoming Problems Of Chemotherapy

 3 days ago

Cytotoxic chemotherapy remains a primary treatment option to fight cancer. There are three main problems with chemotherapy that must be dealt with if you intend to beat cancer and maintain a decent quality of life:. 1. Drug resistance: In metastatic cancer, chemotherapy is rarely curative. Drug resistance limits its...

