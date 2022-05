Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse for the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday's 1-0 defeat to the Pittsburgh Pirates may have them at the threshold of hell. With no score and one out in the bottom of the 8th inning, Reds phenom Hunter Greene had been effectively wild, striking out nine Pirates hitters but walking three in 7.1 innings. After allowing back-to-back walks to put runners on first and second, Greene, despite his no-hitter was taken out after throwing 118 pitches.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO