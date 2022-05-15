ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

168 animals, some exotic, seized from OKC veterinarian’s farm

By Natalie Clydesdale/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnfgc_0ff7pWig00

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A metro veterinarian is facing new trouble after 168 animals, some exotic, were seized from his Norman farm.

Norman Animal Welfare took the animals from Aaron Stachmus’s farm about a month ago.

“We all work closely together to make sure animals whether they’re native or non-native, everybody’s following the rules and those animals will be treated fairly,” said Micah Holmes, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife.

Bicycle rider from Edmond dies after hit by vehicle in Logan County

New court documents reveal that among the animals seized were draft horses, emus, ostriches, tortoises and dogs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YToyZ_0ff7pWig00
A full list of the animals seized, according to court documents filed in Cleveland County.

The documents also detail that “both horses had one eye missing” and “appeared to be in need of immediate veterinary care.” The Norman Police Department added that the animals weren’t provided adequate access to water, food and appropriate shelter.

In July of 2021, Stachmus found himself in a similar situation. Norman Police took more than 350 animals off of his same property. In that case, the veterinarian is facing charges of animal abuse and animal cruelty.

The animals are now in the care of various animal rescue groups.

68-year-old woman suffers multiple broken bones in OHP arrest

KFOR reached out to Stachmus at his clinic and was told he wasn’t available for comment.

The Oklahoma Veterinary Board says he still has his license, but they’re waiting to see how his court case pans out. For now, he’s facing 10 years of probation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 6

Barbara Burrow
2d ago

How horrible..a veterinarian whom took an oath, as a doctor of humans does, to aid his patients, then in his own backyard is abusing them? Something really wrong there.

Reply
7
Donnasfocus
2d ago

what's wrong with this guy!? sad to say that he will probably do it again, I mean nothing was done last year and look at him now ugh

Reply
5
Oklahoma 22
2d ago

10 years of probation? And this isn't the first time he has been in trouble! Doesn't make sense.

Reply(1)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
City
Edmond, OK
City
Cleveland, OK
Norman, OK
Pets & Animals
Logan County, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
County
Logan County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Norman, OK
Lifestyle
Cleveland County, OK
Government
City
Norman, OK
County
Cleveland County, OK
Norman, OK
Government
Logan County, OK
Pets & Animals
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
Logan County, OK
Lifestyle
Oklahoma City, OK
Pets & Animals
KOCO

Oklahoma County deputies find bullet lodged in skull

LUTHER, Okla. — Oklahoma County deputies find a skull with a bullet lodged in it. Deputies in Oklahoma County have a murder mystery. They want to know where a skull with a bullet in it came from before it washed up in a popular party spot. The skull was...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Ardmore dealership donates thousands to local fire departments

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore dealership continued its efforts to support local fire departments on Tuesday. Right now high prices on things like gas are putting a strain on people across the country and fire departments are no exception. “Talking the engine right now you’re talking about a couple...
ARDMORE, OK
KFOR

USS Oklahoma City to be decommissioned after 34 years of service

BREMERTON, Wash. (KFOR) – The nuclear-powered attack submarine, USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) will be decommissioned Friday, May 20, at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington, after more than 34 years of service. The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine was commissioned July 9, 1988 and declared out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#The Animals#Veterinarian#Animal Rescue#Okc Veterinarian#Norman Animal Welfare
NewsTalk 1290

Oklahoma Senior Prank for 2022 is Simple and Hilarious

I'm glad to see the administration can take a joke. Man I miss senior pranks, we had a whole week of them at my school, but it was mainly just little things. Don't worry no vandalism at my school, just little things like not showing up on the last day. Seriously, finals were done and I still need to go to these classes? What are we doing?!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma town seeks to replace police chief after his arrest

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma town is trying to replace its police chief after he was arrested by federal agents. The Calvin police chief officially resigned Monday, leaving a big hole in the police force. The city is in a unique situation after he resigned because there aren’t any officers to respond to calls.
HUGHES COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KTEN.com

Ardmore sober living center receives certification

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Destiny Recovery Center in Ardmore recently received a certification from the Oklahoma Alliance for Recovery Residences for meeting national best practices for sober living homes. With OKARR's endorsement, the center will get training and other resources to continue serving those in recovery in southern...
ARDMORE, OK
KFOR

Flashpoint team tackles ongoing Swadley’s investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma House committee that is investigating the controversial contract between Swadley’s and the Oklahoma Department of Tourism had its first meeting last week. However, they weren’t happy with one no-show. Also, the Flashpoint team discusses whether protesters should be allowed outside of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Lawton Police release safety tips after man rescued at Lake Lawtonka

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police give lake safety tips as summer months approach. This comes after a man had to be rescued from Lake Lawtonka after falling off a jet ski. An evening at Lake Lawtonka ended with first responders searching for a man who fell from the jet ski. Lawton Police Department’s lake patrol, along with the Medicine Park Fire Department were all called in for the rescue.
LAWTON, OK
KFOR

KFOR

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy