WATCH: Former Alabama WR John Metchie is working his way back on the field

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Back in early December, the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Georiga Bulldogs for the 2021 SEC Championship. The excitement level from the victory was slightly brought down when star wide receiver John Metchie went down with a non-contact knee injury.

Metchie’s absence would be felt throughout the remainder of the season but was especially noticeable in the rematch with the Bulldogs in January for the national championship.

Metchie’s injury likely cost him an opportunity to become a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft but the talented wideout was eventually selected in the second round by the Houston Texans with the No. 44 overall selection.

It appears that Metchie is slowly but surely working his way back into game shape. In a Twitter video courtesy of Coty M. Davis who covers the Texans for SI, you can see Metchie taking the practice field during Houston’s 2022 rookie minicamp.

Currently, there is no timetable for Metchie’s return but the expectations are that he will play during the 2022 NFL season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor Metchie’s career with the Texans and beyond.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.