WATCH: Former Alabama WR John Metchie is working his way back on the field

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
3 days ago
 3 days ago
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Back in early December, the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Georiga Bulldogs for the 2021 SEC Championship. The excitement level from the victory was slightly brought down when star wide receiver John Metchie went down with a non-contact knee injury.

Metchie’s absence would be felt throughout the remainder of the season but was especially noticeable in the rematch with the Bulldogs in January for the national championship.

Metchie’s injury likely cost him an opportunity to become a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft but the talented wideout was eventually selected in the second round by the Houston Texans with the No. 44 overall selection.

It appears that Metchie is slowly but surely working his way back into game shape. In a Twitter video courtesy of Coty M. Davis who covers the Texans for SI, you can see Metchie taking the practice field during Houston’s 2022 rookie minicamp.

Currently, there is no timetable for Metchie’s return but the expectations are that he will play during the 2022 NFL season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor Metchie’s career with the Texans and beyond.

Sports
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
Popculture

Former Saints Coach Sean Payton Lands New NFL Job

Sean Payton is returning to the NFL (kind of). According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the former New Orleans Saints head coach has accepted a job with Fox. Payton will work in the studio as an NFL analyst throughout the 2022 season, and it's believed he will join the Fox NFL Sunday crew when Jimmy Johnson is off.
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

