OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge ruled that the City of Ocala must repay some citizens for an illegal fire fee they collected for more than a decade. Court documents show that between 2006 and 2010 the Ocala City council went back and forth on whether or not to establish a fire fee to offset a portion of the general operating costs of the fire department. They ultimately decided to implement such an ordinance.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO