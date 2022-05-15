'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown tries to channel Eleven's inner strength

May 15 (UPI) -- Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown says she would love to be as strong as her character Eleven.

"In so many ways, I feel I am like Eleven, but I also feel that she is very strong and I try to channel that inner strength that she has any time I've dealt with conflict," Brown said at the show's Season 4 premiere in New York City Saturday night.

The first half of the new season of the Netflix show debuts on May 27. It will find Eleven grappling with her past as she and her adopted family settle in a new town.

"She is struggling with who she is and how she can gain some independence from the people who have controlled her and had her conformed to their ideology for a very long time and she's breaking that habit," Brown said of Eleven who was raised in captivity as something of a super-powered science experiment.

The actress added that she loves the show's fans and hopes they get all the answers they are looking for as it winds down this season.

The series co-stars Cara Buono, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson, Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Gaten Matarazzo