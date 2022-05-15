ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

New Village Arts Playing in The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch from June through August

northcountydailystar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Village Arts will be in residence at...

northcountydailystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
northcountydailystar.com

City of Vista Movies in the Park Return for Another Summer

The FREE Movies in the Park series is hosted in the summer by the City of Vista and the County of San Diego. Come watch some of your favorite films under the stars on a large screen in Vista! Throw your favorite blanket or chair down and just relax in the city park. As soon as the sun goes down, we’ll roll the movie. The selections are based on the top results from the Movies in the Park public survey.
VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Experience Various Nature Trails in Vista

Experience various nature trails in Vista great for casual exercise, enjoying nature, or just relaxing and getting some fresh air. With Vista’s mild climate, hikers can enjoy the trails all year-long. ***NEW FEATURE*** Look out for QR Codes at trail entry points for easy trail map downloads.
VISTA, CA
orangecoast.com

On the Market: A Cottage-Style Home in Laguna Beach

The separate casita features a fully equipped kitchen and its own entrance. Of note: Enjoy the gardens in the courtyard at this cottage-style home, where you’ll also find an outdoor shower and a sunroom. 266 La Brea St. Christopher Sirianni, 949-531-4022. Wisdom From A Florist. Lake Forest’s Stephanie Domingo...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carlsbad, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Carlsbad, CA
Entertainment
City
Carlsbad, CA
Eater

Team Behind Michelin-Starred Jeune et Jolie Developing Duo of New Restaurants for Carlsbad

The powerhouse partnership behind Jeune et Jolie, one of just three San Diego area restaurants to earn a coveted star in the 2021 Michelin Guide California, is doubling down in Carlsbad where they are opening two brand new establishments that will offer distinctly different modes of dining while adhering to the group’s style, which melds old world techniques with coastal SoCal sensibilities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Flower Fields#Flowers#Art#Calendars
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Street Fair Returns after Three Years this Sunday

For nearly 30 years, this event has been organized by Kennedy and Associates. The Escondido Downtown Business Association intends to give our vendors the same professional event management you’ve come to expect through Kennedy. With this in mind, we would like to formally invite you to join us on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., as a vendor for the Escondido Street Festival.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

County Fair to have daily 50K attendance limit, new parking options

DEL MAR — With less than three weeks remaining until the start of the 2022 San Diego County Fair, the 22nd District Agricultural Association is encouraging residents to buy admissions and parking tickets online ahead of time in anticipation of sellout days and new attendance limits. The nation’s largest...
DEL MAR, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NBC San Diego

Waiting for Food Recycling to Begin in Chula Vista

Food waste recycling is going to become a way of life in California. It’s just taking a while to get off the ground in places like Chula Vista. “Food waste counts for about 27% of what people throw out every year,” said Victor Sanchez. That food waste ends...
CHULA VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Botanical Building’s deconstruction continues!

The iconic 1915 Botanical Building in Balboa Park is in the process of being rebuilt. Three months ago I took a few photographs of some early “deconstruction” activity. Since then more of the lath structure near the ground has been removed, and the building looks increasingly skeletal!. I...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Top 9 Hikes for First Dates in San Diego

Only in San Diego do we climb mountains on first dates. For fun. Hiking is quickly becoming a healthy alternative to the bars and coffee shops frequented by singles. Here, we vet our fave trails—and après-hike spots—to put romance to the test. Sunset Cliffs. This run along...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Chula Vista Industrial Building Sold

A Chula Vista industrial building and car wash have been sold for $4.6 million. North Park Sunshine, LLC bought the 10,428 square-foot property at 1137 Broadway from Joe G. Kellejian and Marian Kellejian. Nicholas Totah, first vice president, and Joseph Gutierrez, investment associate for The Totah Group in Marcus &...
CHULA VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

Public Hearing Notice City of Vista Planning Commission May 17, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public meeting in the City Council Chambers located at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, on May 17, 2022, at 6:00 PM, for early design review of the following project application:. P22-0106 –...
VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy