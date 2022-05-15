New Village Arts Playing in The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch from June through August

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This year’s Escondido Street Festival will feature a new showcase of local artists. Museums & Arts Growing Escondido Culture presents its Bi-Annual Art in the Garden, a new feature of Escondido Street Festival, Sunday, May 22. Art in the Garden can be found at...
The FREE Movies in the Park series is hosted in the summer by the City of Vista and the County of San Diego. Come watch some of your favorite films under the stars on a large screen in Vista! Throw your favorite blanket or chair down and just relax in the city park. As soon as the sun goes down, we’ll roll the movie. The selections are based on the top results from the Movies in the Park public survey.
Experience various nature trails in Vista great for casual exercise, enjoying nature, or just relaxing and getting some fresh air. With Vista’s mild climate, hikers can enjoy the trails all year-long. ***NEW FEATURE*** Look out for QR Codes at trail entry points for easy trail map downloads.
The separate casita features a fully equipped kitchen and its own entrance. Of note: Enjoy the gardens in the courtyard at this cottage-style home, where you’ll also find an outdoor shower and a sunroom. 266 La Brea St. Christopher Sirianni, 949-531-4022. Wisdom From A Florist. Lake Forest’s Stephanie Domingo...
Adoptable dogs and even a few cats found new homes and called attention to new water conservation measures at five San Marcos parks at the first “Wags and Water Festival.” The event was organized by the Vallecitos Water District and the City of San Marcos.
The powerhouse partnership behind Jeune et Jolie, one of just three San Diego area restaurants to earn a coveted star in the 2021 Michelin Guide California, is doubling down in Carlsbad where they are opening two brand new establishments that will offer distinctly different modes of dining while adhering to the group’s style, which melds old world techniques with coastal SoCal sensibilities.
The San Marcos City Council recently honored the new “Gratitude Trail” at Discovery Lake as a tribute to Aris Keshishian. Keshishian was a 20-year-old San Marcos resident killed while walking his dog on Aug. 15, 2021. The tragic loss has touched many people within the community. “Aris’ family...
For nearly 30 years, this event has been organized by Kennedy and Associates. The Escondido Downtown Business Association intends to give our vendors the same professional event management you’ve come to expect through Kennedy. With this in mind, we would like to formally invite you to join us on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., as a vendor for the Escondido Street Festival.
DEL MAR — With less than three weeks remaining until the start of the 2022 San Diego County Fair, the 22nd District Agricultural Association is encouraging residents to buy admissions and parking tickets online ahead of time in anticipation of sellout days and new attendance limits. The nation’s largest...
Food waste recycling is going to become a way of life in California. It’s just taking a while to get off the ground in places like Chula Vista. “Food waste counts for about 27% of what people throw out every year,” said Victor Sanchez. That food waste ends...
The iconic 1915 Botanical Building in Balboa Park is in the process of being rebuilt. Three months ago I took a few photographs of some early “deconstruction” activity. Since then more of the lath structure near the ground has been removed, and the building looks increasingly skeletal!. I...
Only in San Diego do we climb mountains on first dates. For fun. Hiking is quickly becoming a healthy alternative to the bars and coffee shops frequented by singles. Here, we vet our fave trails—and après-hike spots—to put romance to the test. Sunset Cliffs. This run along...
A Chula Vista industrial building and car wash have been sold for $4.6 million. North Park Sunshine, LLC bought the 10,428 square-foot property at 1137 Broadway from Joe G. Kellejian and Marian Kellejian. Nicholas Totah, first vice president, and Joseph Gutierrez, investment associate for The Totah Group in Marcus &...
After the first lowrider cruise night was held in National City on May 6 following a 30-year-ban, the city of National City and National City Police Departments are proposing the event sponsor now foot a nearly $8,000 tab for each of its upcoming events. The National City Police Department Chief...
Dave Chapin, founder of Carlsbad board game maker The Op, returns to the company as CEO with plans to lead the expansion of the business into family entertainment as well as games. According to a news release, Chapin “returns to his roots” after he had left the company to pursue...
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public meeting in the City Council Chambers located at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, on May 17, 2022, at 6:00 PM, for early design review of the following project application:. P22-0106 –...
