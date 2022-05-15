ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Two former Mountaineers took the MLB bump on Sunday

By Anjelica Trinone
WOWK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va – Two former Mountaineers spent their Sunday out on the big league bump. It was Alex Manoah’s fifth start of the season for the Blue Jays while Michael Grove made his MLB debut with the LA Dodgers. Grove got the...

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

Latest NCAA Baseball Tournament projections for West Virginia

The Mountaineers have just a few games left to improve their tournament resume. With just three games left in the college baseball regular season, West Virginia (30-20, 11-10 Big 12) is still in good standing to qualify for the NCAA Baseball Tournament. D1Baseball.com continues to project the Mountaineers as a...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WOWK

Mazey’s Crazies wrap up regular season at home versus KSU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For what is likely the final time this season, Randy Mazey’s West Virginia baseball team (30-20, 11-10 Big 12) will step onto the turf at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark this weekend. The Mountaineers, who will honor three seniors on Saturday, host Kansas State...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Kansas State at West Virginia: Probable starters, game times, and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The final conference series of the regular season has arrived. West Virginia has just three games left to improve its standing in the Big 12 ahead of the conference tournament next week. Randy Mazey and company have enjoyed success against this weekend’s opponent, Kansas State, in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
smokingmusket.com

THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Bob Huggins continues 2022 transfer portal domination

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. After struggling to adjust to the college basketball transfer portal last year, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has shown that he can adapt this spring. Huggins has added multiple power-five transfers to his roster, including the return of Emmitt Matthews and the newest edition of Tre Mitchell from Texas. While some want to criticize Huggy Bear and his staff, they have shown that they can attract some of the biggest names in the transfer portal. Hopefully the new additions on the roster help the Mountaineers return to their winning ways next season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
bluegoldnews.com

Stevenson Brings Experience, Leadership To WVU

In four seasons playing college basketball, Erik Stevenson has had plenty of individual success, scoring a total of 1,187 points. The one thing he hasn’t experienced, though, is the NCAA Tournament. He hopes that changes this coming year at West Virginia, which has advanced to the Big Dance in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Homegrown Star Could Return to Star for the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – When West Virginia offered a scholarship to Austin Ball, he described it as a “dream come true.”. Ball, a Man, West Virginia native, grew up a fan of the Mountaineers and will now have the opportunity to make his dreams of playing for his home state in the WVU Coliseum a reality.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Big 12 Tournament seeding up for grabs entering final week of regular season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — This year’s Big 12 Baseball Championship tournament is just one week away. As teams enter the final week of the regular season, seeding for the tournament is still up for grabs. The top four teams in the league are all separated by fewer than two games, and no team is locked into their current standing in the conference.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Plitzuweit announces signing of Nichols

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Danni Nichols to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. A 5-foot-10 guard from Columbia, Missouri, Nichols comes to West Virginia as a graduate transfer from Western Illinois. In four seasons with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
WTAP

Grant Barnhart signs with West Liberty University to play basketball

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - St. Marys High School senior Grant Barnhart has made his decision to play basketball for the West Liberty University Hilltoppers. Grant was joined at his signing ceremony on Monday by friends and teammates, including family and his father and coach Mark Barnhart. Grant says that...
WDTV

Fourth of July celebration in Morgantown set to return

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hazel Ruby McQuain Park will again be the site of Morgantown’s annual July 4th Celebration. The Park will open to the public at 4 p.m. and the 4th of July Celebration begins at 5 p.m. Festivities will include live musical performances, food truck vendors, face painting and more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Looking for a steak fry that goes to a good cause?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s the time of year for steak frys! Coming up this weekend there’s one at Sonneborn Shelter. It benefits an organization called “Open Field; a program that improves children’s lives through sport. Open Field’s efforts span from Pittsburgh to Cameroon but it all started in the Friendly City. Wheeling is the home […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Dodgers#Phillies#Mountaineers#The Blue Jays#The La Dodgers#La#Wvu
WDTV

International Roadcheck takes place on I-68 outside of Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The International Roadcheck kicks off today. It’s an effort to help keep drivers safe. Tuesday marked the first day of the international road check. The U.S. Canada and Mexico all participate in setting up checkpoints like one on I-68 outside Morgantown to inspect vehicles. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

3 charged with hunting turkey over bait in West Virginia

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Three individuals were charged with hunting turkey over bait in the Northern Panhandle. According to a Facebook post, Natural Resources Police Officers conducted two separate busts in Brooke County, West Virginia on opening morning. The investigations led to suspects found hunting in blinds using corn to draw in turkey, which […]
WBOY 12 News

3 People sentenced in TX-to-Morgantown drug ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh handed down sentences for three members of a Texas-to-Morgantown drug ring, Wednesday. Judge Kleeh sentenced Leonard Jasmine, 30 of Houston, to more than 10 years(121 months) behind bars for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking ring, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Jasmine pleaded guilty […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Go Mart founder John Heater has died

GASSAWAY, W.Va. — The founder of one of West Virginia’s most recognized store brands has died. John Dave Heater died back on Friday at the age of 89. Heater was the founder and CEO of Go Mart convenience stores. Heater was educated at VMI and then West Virginia...
GASSAWAY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Black Bear reportedly spotted in Belmont County city

A Facebook user in the St.Clairsville Ohio Facebook group posted in the group this morning that they saw a black bear in the city. The user claims the black bear ran across main street in front of the courthouse and went past the police station. You can see the photos of the reported black bear […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
thefabricator.com

Veloxint moves to West Virginia

Veloxint, a manufacturer of nanocrystalline metal alloys, is moving to Touchstone Research Laboratory Ltd. in Triadelphia, W.Va. The company expects to create 200 to 300 new jobs for research engineers, laboratory technicians, metallurgists, and machinists over the next four years at the new location. The move will allow Veloxint to...
TRIADELPHIA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Seneca Skyway scenic route opens in WV

LEWISBURG, WV (WBOY) – State officials held a ceremony Tuesday to designate the Seneca Skyway as the first route of the new West Virginia Mountain Rides program, which is aimed at promoting “the state’s most scenic country roads to drive by car or motorcycle.” The nearly 300-mile-long Seneca Skyway starts in Lewisburg, spans through the […]
LEWISBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy