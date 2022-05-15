ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Senate approves $300M for new Mississippi River bridge, still needs to pass through House

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - Sunday, the Senate Committee on Finance approved a spending plan that included $300...

www.wbrz.com

WREG

Mississippi governor announces new hires for Department of Public Safety

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell announced new hires for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s leadership team. These included a new director of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and a new Chief and Assistant Chief of Capitol Police. “Preserving the safety and security of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Petition surfaces to rename major Mississippi lake

BRANDON, Miss. — A petition has surfaced calling for the rebranding of Mississippi's largest manmade lake. The petition focuses on having the Ross Barnett Reservoir's name changed to the name of an outdoors journalist. The Ross Barnett Reservoir was completed in 1963 and named by the reservoir board of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
listenupyall.com

Mississippi revises eviction law which judge called ‘absurd’

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is revising its landlord-tenant law to give renters time to gather belongings from a home before being forced to leave. This comes after a federal judge ruled that the previous law was unconstitutional, “unpredictable and absurd.” Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed the new law April 21, and it took effect immediately. It gives a tenant seven days to gather belongings and leave after an eviction notice. If the occupant does not leave during the initial order, a judge could issue a separate one authorizing law enforcement to remove the person. That would give the person another 72 hours to gather their belongings.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
House committee approves two abortion restriction bills

BATON ROUGE–The House Committee on Health and Welfare Tuesday approved two anti-abortion bills in bipartisan votes. Senate Bill 342, sponsored by Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, would increase criminal penalties for abortion providers under Louisiana’s trigger laws. Louisiana is one of thirteen states with trigger laws that go into...
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Inside a $30 million bet on Mississippi’s medical marijuana industry

In an unincorporated area outside Raymond stands what its chief executive claims will be the largest medical marijuana growing and manufacturing operation in Mississippi, if not the southeastern United States.  The 163,000-square-foot behemoth once housed the state’s Department of Revenue but is now the home of Mockingbird Cannabis, a $30 million bet on the state’s […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wbrz.com

State asks living man for death certificate

BATON ROUGE - For tax purposes, a man was asked to send in his death certificate to the Louisiana Department of Revenue — but he's not dead!. Richard "Rooster" Shaffer contacted 2 On Your Side to help sort it out after he couldn't get in touch with the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
pelahatchienews.com

Chip seal operations planned in central Mississippi next week

Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) maintenance crews will be performing chip seal operations across central Mississippi beginning on Monday, May 16, weather permitting. Chip sealing is a thin film of heated asphalt liquid sprayed on the road surface, followed by the placement of small stone chips. The chips are then...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

'We have to stop this:' Mississippi cracking down on robocalls

JACKSON, Miss. — If you have a phone, you've probably gotten a lot of robocalls. Despite all the advances in telemarketing phone blocks, IDs and do-not-call lists, millions of unsolicited phone calls find their way in. "We do have to take some action," said Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Mississippi gas prices reach record high

Officials unveiled the Dragon University program Tuesday. This is a development and mentorship program available to enlisted, officer and civilian airmen assigned to Keesler. Businesses in procurement, management, engineering, and other industrial fields taking center stage at the Jackson County Civic Center today. Battle happening in Pascagoula over the future...
GULFPORT, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi Lottery transfers $11 million to state treasury

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Lottery transfers more than $11 million to the state treasury. Net proceeds for the lottery have now exceeded $107 million. State law requires the first $80 million to go to road and bridge needs for ten years. This means more than $27 million...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MDOT to start chip seal work around Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews will begin chip seal work on roads around Central Mississippi on Monday, May 16. Chip seal is a thin film of heated asphalt liquid that’s sprayed on the road surface. Small stone chips are then placed on the road and compacted. Excess stone is swept […]
JACKSON, MS

