ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Woods, CA

One killed, four hurt in California church shooting

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
KSLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) —One person was killed and four others were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday at a Southern California church, authorities said. The shooting...

ksltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
2urbangirls.com

Lynwood shooting leaves one dead near Watts shelter

LYNWOOD – Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives Wednesday are investigating the shooting death of a man in Lynwood. The shooting occurred a few blocks away from a homeless shelter operated by Los Angeles County. Deputies from the Century Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 10:22 p.m. Tuesday to the...
LYNWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Man in wheelchair shot, wounded in South LA

A man in a wheelchair was shot and wounded in South Los Angeles late Tuesday night. The shooting occurred outside a McDonald's restaurant at Century Boulevard and Western Avenue at about 11:10 p.m. According to Los Angeles police, a woman pulled out a gun and shot the victim. He was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. He was in critical condition as of Wednesday morning. No arrests have been made. There is no word on a motive or the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Woods, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Killed in Attack in Downtown LA; Suspect Sought

A man riding a bicycle was killed by another man in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday. The crime occurred about 12:10 a.m. at Seventh and Flower streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. According to police, the man was riding a bicycle when another man pulled him off of it,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Martin Ojeda Killed in Big Rig Crash on Atlantic Avenue [Long Beach, CA]

Traffic Collision on Vernon Street Left One Man Dead. According to the report, officers responded to the incident around 9:12 p.m. in the area of Atlantic Avenue and Vernon Street. Upon arrival, they discovered that the Long Beach Fire Department personnel were already at the scene rendering aid to the...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Alcohol#Downtown Los Angeles#Violent Crime#Ap
theavtimes.com

Palmdale woman named as co-conspirator in $2M COVID-19 fraud scam

A 34-year-old Palmdale woman was among five people arrested by federal authorities on Tuesday in connection to a Los Angeles-based ring that obtained at least $2 million in COVID-19 unemployment funds by using stolen identities, some of which belonged to California prison inmates. Amber Jane Wade’s arrest stemmed from a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
onscene.tv

AAA Tow Truck Overturns In Freeway Crash | Anaheim

05.17.2022 | 1:16 AM | ANAHEIM – California Highway Patrol, Santa Ana responded to an overturned full-size Heavy Duty Flat bead Triple A Tow Truck. The truck hit the safety barrier, rolled & broke off the rear axle. The tow truck driver was transported to a local area hospital with unknown injuries. CHP issued a Sig Alert for at least 1.5 hours. No more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Police search for killers who beat 28-year-old man to death in downtown LA

Police continue to search Wednesday for the killers of a 28-year-old man who was found beaten to death in downtown Los Angeles.Oscar Gaytan, 28, was found lying on the sidewalk on Flower Street near 7th Tuesday morning with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Witnesses told police Gaytan was walking south on Flower when he got into some type of argument with a number of other people, who assaulted him and were last seen running away on Flower.A Gofundme page set up by a person who identified herself as Gaytan's cousin said he was trying to catch Metro to get home when he was robbed. The page said Gaytan was a son, brother, father, uncle, and cousin, and described him as a loving, kind, and strong person who was always helping others.Investigators say they are looking for security or surveillance video in the area, and did not have suspect information.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 killed in crash with big rig on 210 Freeway

LOS ANGELES - Two people were killed in a crash involving a big rig in the Tujunga area Monday. The two-vehicle collision was reported just before 5:25 p.m. on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway near La Tuna Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two people were pronounced dead...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

OC Sheriff arrests man suspected in Laguna Woods church shooting

Orange County Sheriff’s investigators have arrested a man suspected of entering a Laguna Woods church and shooting multiple victims during a lunch banquet. At 1:26 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022, deputies responded to reports of a man with a gun at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the 24000 block of El Toro Road. When deputies arrived, they found the congregants had detained the suspect by tackling him then tying his legs with extension cords.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy