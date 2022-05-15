ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Convent, LA

Louisiana nonprofit hoping to raise awareness of industrial pollution

By Jordan Lippincott
CONVENT, La. (WGNO) – A non-profit organization in St. James Parish is hoping to raise awareness about nearby industrial pollution.

St. James Parish is home to many industries, including petrochemical and oil and gas.

Some living in the community of Convent are fed up with the industries’ impact on the environment.

“You cannot come out of your house in the daytime and stay out there, like I used to sit out in my yard for a while,” explained Myrtle Felton, the founder and co-director of Inclusive Louisiana. “You can’t do that anymore.”

Felton and Gail LeBoeuf founded Inclusive Louisiana to be a voice for those in St. James Parish and surrounding areas who are feeling the effects of the industry.

“Because that’s the most important thing, that people stay in their homes, stay where they grew up, stay where they want to live, and not be forced to leave because of migration or environmental circumstances,” said LeBoeuf, the founder and co-director of Inclusive Louisiana.

The women believe changes can be made to make their home a better place.

“With the industry moving in like it does, people have a tendency to want to move out, when all you have to do is get emission control in place, and we can all live here in harmony,” said LeBoeuf.

They say they can’t do it alone and have a message for their elected officials.

“A moratorium is needed by all of you that are seated. We are full; we have nowhere to go anymore. If you want the people to live here and stay here, you have to cease and desist,” said LeBoeuf.

If you would like more information about Inclusive Louisiana, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

bizneworleans.com

Louisiana Bar Foundation Receives Grant to Help Renters

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Louisiana Bar Foundation is one of 12 recipients of an American Bar Endowment Opportunity Grant, which is designed to address the unmet legal needs of underserved communities around the country. LBF will receive a $22,000 grant to launch Good Repair, a web-based application for Louisiana renters experiencing housing habitability problems, especially common after disasters. Tenants will use the app to learn about their repair options, create legally compliant requests for repairs to their landlords, and be guided through the process of deducting from their rent the cost of necessary repairs they made on their own. The app will also provide referrals to local legal resources.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Clancy: Lawsuits against Louisiana residents over post-Katrina funds are shameful

NEW ORLEANS — South Louisiana folks know that when someone says, "I'm from the government and I'm here to help," it's a lie. Almost 17 years after Hurricane Katrina, the state is suing thousands of homeowners who got elevation grants under the Road Home program, but couldn't elevate their homes because it cost too much. State officials say the feds are making them sue, even if homeowners clearly spent the money rebuilding and moving back into their homes.
LOUISIANA STATE
