Scottsbluff, NE

Nebraska to pay $479,000 to settle Scottsbluff inmate death lawsuit

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 3 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has agreed to pay $479,000 to the family of a “talkative” Scottsbluff man who was strangled to death in...

Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska backs the blue 100%

The Good Life we all enjoy is made possible by the courageous men and women in blue. After traveling the state for the past 7 ½ years as Governor, I know Nebraskans appreciate all that law enforcement does to keep them safe. While other states cut funding for the police, Nebraska is boosting our support for our law enforcement.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Nebraska pharmacist facing federal charges related to alleged fraud

OMAHA, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska pharmacy owner is facing a five-count federal indictment related to an alleged fraud scheme. According to an unsealed indictment, 47-year-old Danelle Charf, is accused of defrauding Medicare and Nebraska Medicaid of at least $573,337.53 for her own personal gain over a five year period starting in 2016.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Waterways Across Nebraska Receiving Improvements

The Gracie Creek Pond in Loup County will be closed temporarily to fishing and public access as work on its rehabilitation will begin with equipment mobilization May 23. Frenchman Lake #1 is also receiving a "shot in the arm". Windy condition fishing tips and more, watch video for complete story:
LOUP COUNTY, NE
City
Scottsbluff, NE
Scottsbluff, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Nebraska motorcyclists to raise awareness for children’s mental health

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is holding its 15th annual Pony Express Ride to raise awareness for children’s mental health. Volunteer motorcyclists begin their trip in Scottsbluff on Wednesday. The ride will end at the Nebraska State Capitol at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
History Nebraska Announces Executive Director Departure

LINCOLN, Neb. – David Levy, President of the Board of Trustees of History Nebraska, said today that Trevor Jones, the executive director and CEO since 2016, has announced his departure from the state agency effective July 1. Prior to leading History Nebraska, Jones managed the Historical Resources division at...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska drought takes toll on home landscaping

New details emerge in the lawsuits between Charles Herbster and State Sen. Julie Slama. Even though Herbster lost his bid to become the Republican nominee for governor last week, she is planning to proceed with her counterclaim – alleging sexual assault and asking for a jury trial. Lincoln Children's...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather strikes Nebraska on Tuesday

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Severe weather made its way through the state in waves on Tuesday. Multiple severe thunderstorm, tornado and flash flood warnings were issued in Nebraska, as multiple fronts worked east across the state. The National Weather Service has confirmed a series of weak tornadoes across rural parts of...
NEBRASKA STATE
Three Nebraska schools win $100,000 fitness centers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts and Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, announced on Monday the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Trailer fire on Nebraska's I-80 heavily damages payload of Amazon packages

ASHLAND, Neb. — An Amazon trailer caught fire late Sunday night on Nebraska's Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln. The State Patrol ran rolling road blocks to slow traffic as it approached the burning trailer. Westbound lanes were closed while firefighters put out the blaze. Ashland Fire, Greenwood Fire...
ASHLAND, NE
Panhandle Post

Weather service confirms weak tornadoes in Kansas, Nebraska

GOODLAND, Kan. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a series of weak tornadoes across rural parts of northwestern Kansas and a county in southwestern Nebraska along the Kansas line. The tornadoes hit Tuesday afternoon as a line of storms moved across the Plains. National Weather Service meteorologist...
GOODLAND, KS
Panhandle Post

WNCC announces 2022 summer hours

SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College's summer operating hours will go into effect May 19. From May 19 to August 8, WNCC will be open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Summer 2022 semester begins May 31. Apply and register at go.wncc.edu/applytoday. About Western Nebraska Community College.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
From drought to saturation, Nebraska farmer dealing with adverse planting conditions

From drought to saturation, Nebraska farmer dealing with adverse planting conditions. An Eastern Nebraska farmer says planting is once again on pause from wet conditions. Quentin Connealy grows corn and soybeans along the Missouri River near Tekamah and says he’s had to face adverse conditions. “It’s crazy how fast it changes where we in a drought and now we’re pretty saturated. A lot of the fields are pretty muddy underneath and I about got stuck in a field. We’re a flatlander so you have to watch where you tread and try not to work the ground too much and open it up so it doesn’t have any bottom to it.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Missouri joins other states in lawsuit against Biden administration for reinstating California exemption in Clean Air Act

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office joined a lawsuit challenging the Biden Administration’s decision to allow California to set burdensome and oppressive emissions standards in the manufacturing of motor vehicles as an exemption under the Clean Air Act. “Over 40 percent of the nation’s motor vehicles...
MISSOURI STATE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

