Effective: 2022-05-16 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berks; Bucks; Carbon; Chester; Delaware; Lehigh; Monroe; Montgomery; Northampton; Philadelphia SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 229 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKS BUCKS CARBON CHESTER DELAWARE LEHIGH MONROE MONTGOMERY NORTHAMPTON PHILADELPHIA

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO