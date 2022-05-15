Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Dermott Fire Department was toned at 17:54pm for storm damage throughout the City of Dermott. Dermott Fire Department responded with all Emergency Personnel and Emergency Vehicles there was no injuries during the storm damage.
Highway 35 East going towards Monticello is closed due to the storm damage with Powerlines & Power Poles across the highway. Emergency Personnel are out at the County line road detour traffic back around to McGehee.
Three historic properties take the top spots in Preserve Arkansas’ annual list of most endangered places. The list is based on nominations from the public, and highlights some of the state’s historically and architecturally significant properties facing threats of demolition, neglect or insensitive development. At the top of...
A Mississippi woman died after the car she was driving in collided with a log truck Wednesday afternoon. The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that Lakenya Shorter, 28, of Hermanville was killed in a wreck on Mississippi Highway 18 in Claiborne County. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. According...
The City of Greenville, in collaboration with Resilience Development Corporation, is offering utility and rental assistance for residents. This program provides services to eligible renters who have experienced economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will occur at Percy Library on Friday, May 20th, from 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. For more information, contact Resilience Development Corporation at 662-545-4547.
RICHLAND PARISH - Louisiana State Troopers recovered nearly 70 pounds of meth from a vehicle during a routine traffic stop. Troopers stopped a vehicle traveling east on I-20 in Richland Parish. They became suspicious of criminal activity during the stop and got consent to search the vehicle. During the search,...
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of 1:43 PM, deputies with Richland and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s department have located William Wilson and taken him into custody. Wilson was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that their work release inmate, […]
Ben is originally from Bossier City, Louisiana but has called Monticello home for 16 years. He has worked with the Monticello Police Department for 10 years, but has been in law enforcement for 15 years. Ben’s favorite parts of his job include being able to work with all the guys, meeting new people in the community and having the chance to work with the public in general. When he isn’t working, you can find him riding his motorcycle and spending time with his daughter and girlfriend.
A news website has launched in a location that badly needs it. The Arkansas Delta Informer formally opened on Saturday to report news in the Pine Bluff area and Southeast Arkansas. We like The Delta Informer’s chances for success because it is owned by Michael McCray, a Pine Bluff native with a law degree from Georgetown. For the launch, he’s brought in Wesley Brown, whose newspaper career began at the Hope Star and eventually to the Stephens Media chain. Brown has developed a specialty in business news reporting. He promises a focus on “unbiased and upbeat stories about the region’s people, places, politics, and cultural peculiarities.” Both men eschew the “if it bleeds, it leads” approach – a focus on crime news that has for decades devastated the reputation of the Pine Bluff area in statewide media. We look forward to seeing what they do with Arkansas Delta Informer. CLICK HERE to see it.
With its’ Delta location at 911 North Chrisman in Cleveland, Williams Equipment and Supply Company has a long tradition of great customer service and top-of-the-line products. Current branch manager, Milan Killebrew, came aboard with the business in May of 2000. He also owns the building that houses the Cleveland store.
MONTICELLO, Ark. — Officials on Wednesday night successfully captured an alligator in Monticello, Arkansas. According to MonticelloLive, officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission captured the alligator around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 138, also known as Winchester Road. While the men worked to tie it up, the gator...
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says a homicide involving two teenagers took place early Tuesday, May 17, 2022. KNOE received the following information from the police at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. “Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on May 17, 2022, Officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to...
The Bolivar County Volunteer Fire Department is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a dear colleague today: Retired Chief Butch Jenkins from Ruleville VFD. Chief Jenkins was as steadfast and dedicated to the fire service as they come and will be sorely missed. They will share additional information...
A Farmerville man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly committed a burglary at Courtesy Chevrolet on the South Service Road East in Ruston. About 5 a.m. Thursday morning, Ruston Police officers responded to a burglary in progress call at the automobile dealership with a report the suspect was sitting in a GMC Sierra. The man was attempting to exit the GMC as officers arrived and was taken into custody.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, shortly before 5:30 AM, Monroe Police responded to a shotspotter alert at the corner of Winnsboro Road and Mississippi Street. According to officers, they located a 16-year-old victim at the scene, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the […]
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — In the small South Arkansas town of Kingsland, they are proud to be the hometown of American Icon Johnny Cash. But they can also claim to be the hometown of the best shot in Arkansas….and maybe Mississippi. In the town of 400 residents,...
The Cleveland Police Department responded to a call at a residence in the 100 blk of East End Street at 9:20 a.m. yesterday concerning a subject that had been shot. When officers arrived they found Henry Hunter in the back bedroom with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. EMS was called and Mr. Hunter was transported to the Bolivar Medical Center where he was later flown out to another medical facility for treatment.
Comments / 0