Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

A news website has launched in a location that badly needs it. The Arkansas Delta Informer formally opened on Saturday to report news in the Pine Bluff area and Southeast Arkansas. We like The Delta Informer’s chances for success because it is owned by Michael McCray, a Pine Bluff native with a law degree from Georgetown. For the launch, he’s brought in Wesley Brown, whose newspaper career began at the Hope Star and eventually to the Stephens Media chain. Brown has developed a specialty in business news reporting. He promises a focus on “unbiased and upbeat stories about the region’s people, places, politics, and cultural peculiarities.” Both men eschew the “if it bleeds, it leads” approach – a focus on crime news that has for decades devastated the reputation of the Pine Bluff area in statewide media. We look forward to seeing what they do with Arkansas Delta Informer. CLICK HERE to see it.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 15 HOURS AGO