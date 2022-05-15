ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-15 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency:...

alerts.weather.gov

kasu.org

Properties in northern, eastern Arkansas top list of endangered places

Three historic properties take the top spots in Preserve Arkansas’ annual list of most endangered places. The list is based on nominations from the public, and highlights some of the state’s historically and architecturally significant properties facing threats of demolition, neglect or insensitive development. At the top of...
deltadailynews.com

Mayor Simmons Announces Utility and Rental Assistance for Greenville Residents

The City of Greenville, in collaboration with Resilience Development Corporation, is offering utility and rental assistance for residents. This program provides services to eligible renters who have experienced economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will occur at Percy Library on Friday, May 20th, from 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. For more information, contact Resilience Development Corporation at 662-545-4547.
GREENVILLE, MS
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies find Richland Parish work release inmate; taken into custody

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of 1:43 PM, deputies with Richland and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s department have located William Wilson and taken him into custody. Wilson was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that their work release inmate, […]
RICHLAND PARISH, LA
South Ark Daily

City Of Monticello Arkansas Worker Wednesday Goes To Monticello Arkansas Police Officer Ben Michael

Ben is originally from Bossier City, Louisiana but has called Monticello home for 16 years. He has worked with the Monticello Police Department for 10 years, but has been in law enforcement for 15 years. Ben’s favorite parts of his job include being able to work with all the guys, meeting new people in the community and having the chance to work with the public in general. When he isn’t working, you can find him riding his motorcycle and spending time with his daughter and girlfriend.
MONTICELLO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, May 18, 2022: Arkansas Delta Informer

A news website has launched in a location that badly needs it. The Arkansas Delta Informer formally opened on Saturday to report news in the Pine Bluff area and Southeast Arkansas. We like The Delta Informer’s chances for success because it is owned by Michael McCray, a Pine Bluff native with a law degree from Georgetown. For the launch, he’s brought in Wesley Brown, whose newspaper career began at the Hope Star and eventually to the Stephens Media chain. Brown has developed a specialty in business news reporting. He promises a focus on “unbiased and upbeat stories about the region’s people, places, politics, and cultural peculiarities.” Both men eschew the “if it bleeds, it leads” approach – a focus on crime news that has for decades devastated the reputation of the Pine Bluff area in statewide media. We look forward to seeing what they do with Arkansas Delta Informer. CLICK HERE to see it.
MAGNOLIA, AR
bolivarbullet.com

Williams Equipment and Supply Company

With its’ Delta location at 911 North Chrisman in Cleveland, Williams Equipment and Supply Company has a long tradition of great customer service and top-of-the-line products. Current branch manager, Milan Killebrew, came aboard with the business in May of 2000. He also owns the building that houses the Cleveland store.
CLEVELAND, MS
THV11

Officials capture big alligator in small Arkansas town

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Officials on Wednesday night successfully captured an alligator in Monticello, Arkansas. According to MonticelloLive, officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission captured the alligator around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 138, also known as Winchester Road. While the men worked to tie it up, the gator...
MONTICELLO, AR
KNOE TV8

Monroe 16-year-old shot in the head by another teen

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says a homicide involving two teenagers took place early Tuesday, May 17, 2022. KNOE received the following information from the police at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. “Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on May 17, 2022, Officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to...
MONROE, LA
deltadailynews.com

Retired Ruleville Fire Chief Passes Away

The Bolivar County Volunteer Fire Department is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a dear colleague today: Retired Chief Butch Jenkins from Ruleville VFD. Chief Jenkins was as steadfast and dedicated to the fire service as they come and will be sorely missed. They will share additional information...
RULEVILLE, MS
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested burglarizing car dealership

A Farmerville man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly committed a burglary at Courtesy Chevrolet on the South Service Road East in Ruston. About 5 a.m. Thursday morning, Ruston Police officers responded to a burglary in progress call at the automobile dealership with a report the suspect was sitting in a GMC Sierra. The man was attempting to exit the GMC as officers arrived and was taken into custody.
RUSTON, LA
deltadailynews.com

Cleveland PD Responds To Multiple Shootings

The Cleveland Police Department responded to a call at a residence in the 100 blk of East End Street at 9:20 a.m. yesterday concerning a subject that had been shot. When officers arrived they found Henry Hunter in the back bedroom with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. EMS was called and Mr. Hunter was transported to the Bolivar Medical Center where he was later flown out to another medical facility for treatment.
CLEVELAND, MS

